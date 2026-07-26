BLACK THUNDER — 6-in-1 Gold Trading Expert Advisor



Link for the product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179545



One EA. Six trading personalities. Built for XAUUSD.

BLACK THUNDER is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed and tuned specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It combines six complete trading modes in a single EA, backed by a professional risk-protection suite, an intelligent broker-adaptation layer, and a built-in diagnostic system that watches your broker's execution quality in real time.

You choose the personality — BLACK THUNDER handles everything else.

---





## Six Trading Modes in One EA

1. Conservative — The steady engine. Fewer, more selective trades with a patient, disciplined approach. Ideal for traders who prioritize smooth equity growth over trade frequency.

2. Aggressive — The high-activity engine. Trades more opportunities and works the market harder. For traders comfortable with more action and drawdown in exchange for higher potential.

3. Custom Conservative — The Conservative engine with extra user control, including a configurable daily order limit so you decide how active the EA is allowed to be.

4. Custom Aggressive — The Aggressive engine with the same user controls and daily order limiting.

5. SAFE MODE (Recommended) — The flagship mode. Safe Mode runs a locked, pre-optimized configuration but only opens new trades inside carefully researched day/time entry windows — the market periods that historically offered the best conditions for the strategy. Outside those windows the EA simply waits. Set it, forget it.

6. NEWS MODE (Live only) for better result — A specialist mode that trades only around scheduled high-impact USD news that moves gold. It reads the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar automatically and activates shortly before the release:

Tier 1 (recommended): CPI / Core CPI, FOMC rate decision, statement, projections and press conference, and Nonfarm Payrolls — the events that move gold the most.

Tier 1 + Tier 2: adds Core PCE, PPI, employment detail, Fed Chair speeches/testimony, FOMC Minutes and advance GDP.

You control how many minutes before the release the EA arms itself, how long it runs afterward, and whether it closes everything flat when the window ends. Optional popup and push alerts tell you the moment a news window opens.

Each mode runs under its own magic number, so every mode manages only its own trades.

---





Built-In Protection — Active in Every Mode

Avoid Windows: The EA never opens new trades during specific time slots that historical analysis identified as statistically unfavorable.

Friday Cut-Off: No new entries from Friday 20:00 (broker time) onward — no fresh exposure carried into the weekend.

Risk Protection (optional): Stop trading for the day after a maximum daily loss (fixed amount or percentage of the day's starting balance), and/or pause automatically after a run of consecutive losing trades.

Big Profit Pause (optional): After an unusually large winning trade, the EA pauses and waits for the next fresh signal instead of immediately re-entering — protecting an exceptional gain from being given back in post-move chop.

Max Spread Filter (optional): Blocks new entries whenever the spread exceeds your limit.

Time & Session Control: Trade around the clock, restrict to your own start/end hours, or use the world-session filter (Asia, London, New York, or the London–New York overlap) — automatically converted to your broker's clock, DST-aware.

---





Works the Same on ANY Broker — Automatically

This is where BLACK THUNDER stands apart from most gold EAs:

Automatic price-precision adaptation. Brokers quote gold with 2, 3 or 4 decimals. BLACK THUNDER detects your broker's precision on startup and internally normalizes everything, so it trades identically on any gold feed. Nothing to configure.

Spread normalization A raw/ECN feed with an ultra-tight spread behaves very differently from a standard feed. BLACK THUNDER's reference-spread system ensures the strategy keeps its intended behavior on both account types.

Broker-clock auto-correction The EA's time windows were tuned on a standard broker clock. If your broker runs on a different GMT offset (Exness on GMT+0, for example), BLACK THUNDER detects it and shifts every entry window, avoid window and the Friday cut-off so they fire at the correct real-world market moment — automatically.

Result: the EA you backtest is the EA you trade, on any broker.

---





Broker Malpractice Watch — Your Execution Watchdog

A unique diagnostic layer that monitors how well your broker treats your orders:

- Measures fill slippage on entries and on SL/TP exits.

- Measures order execution delay in milliseconds.

- Detects SL/TP levels that should have triggered but didn't.

- Counts order rejections.

- Issues an ongoing broker quality verdict, with optional popup and push alerts when something looks wrong.

The diagnostic logger also prints a plain-language "why no trade right now" status to the journal, so you always know exactly what the EA is waiting for — no more staring at a silent chart wondering if it's working.

---





## Money Management & Convenience

Fixed or Auto lot sizing — auto lot grows with your balance using your own step size, with a hard maximum cap.

Daily order limit in the Custom modes — you set the ceiling.

Notifications — popup, MT5 mobile push, and email alerts on new orders.

Professional on-chart panel — live status, mode, session and news information at a glance, with an optional clean chart theme.

Full journal transparency — the EA logs its configuration, its clock corrections, and its decisions, so you can verify everything it does.

---





## Quick Facts

| | |

|---|---|

Platform MetaTrader 5

Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe 1 minute or Any timeframe does not affect trading

Account types Standard, Raw/ECN, cent — 2, 3 and 4-decimal gold feeds all supported automatically

Minimum lot Works from 0.01

Style Fully automated; every trade protected by a stop loss and managed with dynamic trailing

Setup Attach to a XAUUSD chart, choose a mode, set your lot size — done

---





Recommended Setup

1. Attach BLACK THUNDER to a XAUUSD chart.

2. Leave Trade Mode = SAFE MODE (Recommended) for the most selective, set-and-forget configuration.

3. Set your lot size (start with Fixed 0.01 while you evaluate).

4. Optionally enable Risk Protection for daily loss limits.

5. Allow algorithmic trading and let it run on a VPS for 24/5 operation.

For News Mode, enable the MT5 economic calendar (live accounts only — the strategy tester does not provide calendar data).

---





Disclaimer

Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

---





*BLACK THUNDER — trade gold with discipline, on any broker, in the mode that fits you.*



