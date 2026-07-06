[ +559% Net Profit ] New PZ400 Strategy On 'Golden Ideal Pro EA'

Hello traders,

In this blog post I present you the PZ400 strategy using Golden Ideal Pro, tested on XAUUSD from January 2026 to June 2026, turning a $5,000 starting balance into $32,953.89.

PZ400 strategy is built for precise, high-frequency entries with tight risk control on every trade. No martingale, no grid, every position closes on a fixed stop loss and take profit.





For any question regarding the PZ400 Strategy do not hesitate to contact us. We are always here so solve any question you have.





👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





Backtesting Results

Symbol : XAUUSD (any timeframe on MetaTrader 5)

: XAUUSD (any timeframe on MetaTrader 5) Backtesting period : January 2026 – June 2026

: January 2026 – June 2026 Starting capital : $5,000

: Total net profit : $27,953.89

: Overall growth : +559%

: Maximal drawdown : 9.24%

: Account Leverage : 1:500

: 1:500 Modelling : Every Tick based on real ticks (100% quality)

: Every Tick based on real ticks (100% quality) Tested Broker : Vantage, Raw ECN

(Results on a different broker may vary)

: Vantage, Raw ECN Money management : Scaling Lot Scaling lot size rule : 0.01 lots per every $100 of balance This means your position size grows smoothly as your account profits, keeping risk proportional instead of fixed.

:

The equity curve stays smooth and consistent across all six months, with drawdown never exceeding 9.24% at any point. On the photos below you can check the equity graph and the backtesting results.

















⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



