🔥 [+174.74%] 4 Months Results — 'Golden Ideal Pro' PZ400 Strategy Results

Hello traders,

Golden Ideal Pro closed the March-April-May-June-July 2026 period with a +174.74% return, turning a $10,000 starting balance into $27,474.17 using the PZ400 strategy. Maximum balance drawdown across the four months stayed at 9.23%.





Every trade is protected by a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit target, ensuring your risk is always strictly defined.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📊 March-July 2026 Results





Starting capital: $10,000

$10,000 Net profit: $17,474.17

$17,474.17 Overall growth: +174.74%

+174.74% Profit factor: 1.67

1.67 Recovery factor: 5.67

5.67 Win rate: 140 wins of 189 trades

140 wins of 189 trades Total trades: 189

189 Max balance drawdown: 9.23%

9.23% Risk type: Scaling Lot, 0.01 lots per $100 balance

Scaling Lot, 0.01 lots per $100 balance Tested broker: Vantage Markets, ECN Account

Vantage Markets, ECN Account Modelling: Every Tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality



















🎯 Honest Results, Not Curve Fitting





What matters to us is presenting honest results, not curve fitted backtests. PZ400 had losing trades across every one of these four months, just like any strategy will. Forty nine of the one hundred eighty nine trades closed at a loss. We do not try to hide that or pretend a strategy can win every time. What we aim for is building strategies where, over the long run, the profits outweigh the losses by a healthy margin. A 1.67 Profit Factor, a 5.67 Recovery Factor, and a 9.23% Drawdown reflect that approach. Consistent, controlled, and repeatable rather than a handful of lucky months dressed up to look perfect.



On the photos below you can check the equity graph and all the metrics in detail.







⚙️ How PZ400 Trades

PZ400 is one of the core strategies running inside Golden Ideal Pro, built on the DL ALGO™ technology system. It trades XAUUSD exclusively, with a fixed stop loss and take profit on every position. No martingale, no grid. Position sizing uses a Scaling Lot model: 0.01 lots added for every $100 of balance growth, so the position size grows in step with the account instead of staying fixed or relying on a martingale-style increase. The equity curve for March through July shows steady, controlled growth with clear recovery after every drawdown phase, including a strong push through late June and early July, rather than one large spike carrying the whole period.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.



