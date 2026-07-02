🏆 +22.98% in June 2026 — 'Golden Ideal Pro' PZ400 Strategy Results

Hello traders,

Golden Ideal Pro closed June 2026 with a +22.98% return, turning a $10,000 starting balance into $12,298 using the new PZ400 strategy. Maximum balance drawdown for the month stayed only at 8.71%.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





📊 June 2026 Results

Starting capital : $10,000

: $10,000 Net profit : $2,298

: $2,298 Overall growth : +22.98%

: +22.98% Profit factor : 1.50

: 1.50 Recovery factor : 2.48

: 2.48 Win rate : (40 wins of 56 trades)

: (40 wins of 56 trades) Total trades : 56

: Max balance drawdown : 8.71%

: 8.71% Tested broker : IC Markets ECN

: IC Markets ECN Modelling: Every Tick based on real ticks, 100% history quality

🎯 Honest Results, Not Curve Fitting

What matters to us is presenting honest results, not curve fitted or cherry picked backtests. PZ400 had losing trades in June, just like any strategy will. Sixteen of the fifty six trades closed at a loss. We do not try to hide that or pretend a strategy can win every time. What we aim for is building strategies where, over the long run, the profits outweigh the losses by a healthy margin. A 1.50 profit factor and an 8.71% drawdown reflect that approach. Consistent, controlled, and repeatable rather than a lucky month dressed up to look perfect.

On the photos below you can check the equity graph and all the metrics in detail.





















⚙️ How PZ400 Trades

PZ400 is the newest strategy running inside Golden Ideal Pro, built on the same DL ALGO™ technology as the rest of the system. It trades XAUUSD exclusively, with a fixed stop loss and take profit on every position. No martingale, no grid. The equity curve for June shows steady, controlled growth with recovery after every drawdown phase, rather than one large spike carrying the whole month.





👉 Get Your Copy: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548





⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.





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