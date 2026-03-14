[ +770% Profits in 38 months ] Scalping Strategy Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

Hello traders,
On this blog post i present you the GOLD TX700 (It is the Second Strategy from the List) Scalping Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 38 months of trading activity managed to achieve 770% returns. This strategy is using precise entries with small profits and high wining percentage ratio. It was developed to sustain profitable over the long run and adapt on different market conditions.
👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: XAUUSD (Choose any timeframe)
Backtesting Period: 1 January 2023 – 14 March 2026 (Total duration: 38 months)
Starting Capital: $1000
Money Management : Fixed Lot
Fixed Lot Size : 0.1 Lots
Starting Balance: $1000
Total Net Profit : $7,707
Overall Growth: + 770%
Relative Equity Drawdown: 7.89%
Account Leverage: 500:1
Modelling: Every Tick
Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account
(For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)
On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.