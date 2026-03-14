[ +770% Profits in 38 months ] Scalping Strategy Using Golden Ideal Pro EA
Trading Systems

[ +770% Profits in 38 months ] Scalping Strategy Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

14 March 2026, 15:23
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
167

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you the GOLD TX700 (It is the Second Strategy from the List)  Scalping Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 38 months of trading activity managed to achieve 770% returns. This strategy is using precise entries with small profits and high wining percentage ratio. It was developed to sustain profitable over the long run and adapt on different market conditions.



👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548



🔹Backtesting Strategy Details


    Pair: XAUUSD (Choose any timeframe)


    Backtesting Period: 1 January 2023 – 14 March 2026 (Total duration: 38 months)

    Starting Capital: $1000

    Money Management : Fixed Lot

    Fixed Lot Size : 0.1 Lots


    Starting Balance: $1000

    Total Net Profit : $7,707

    Overall Growth: + 770%

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 7.89%


    Account Leverage: 500:1

    Modelling: Every Tick

    Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account

    (For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)


    On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 






    #gold scalping profitable automated strategy expert advisor strategy tester backtest