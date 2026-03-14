[ +770% Profits in 38 months ] Scalping Strategy Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

Hello traders,

On this blog post i present you the GOLD TX700 (It is the Second Strategy from the List) Scalping Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 38 months of trading activity managed to achieve 770% returns. This strategy is using precise entries with small profits and high wining percentage ratio. It was developed to sustain profitable over the long run and adapt on different market conditions.



👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548



