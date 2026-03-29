[ +554% Profits ] Scalping Strategy Using Golden Ideal Pro EA

Hello traders,
On this blog post i present you the GOLD TX700 Scalping Strategy using Golden Ideal Pro . In 15 months of trading activity managed to achieve 554% returns. This strategy is using precise entries with small profits and high wining percentage ratio. It was developed to sustain profitable over the long run and adapt on different market conditions.
👉 Golden Ideal Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/167548
📈 Live Signal (TX700): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2364307
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
🔹Backtesting Strategy Details
Pair: XAUUSD (Choose any timeframe)
Backtesting Period: 1 January 2025– 29 March 2026(Total duration: 15 months)
Starting Capital: $1000
Money Management : Scaling Lot
Scaling Step Balance: 600
Scaling Lot Size : 0.03 Lots
Starting Balance: $1000
Total Net Profit : $5,547
Overall Growth: + 554%
Relative Equity Drawdown: 6.84%
Account Leverage: 500:1
Modelling: Every TIck
Tested Broker: Vantage Markets, Raw Spread Account
(For similar backtesting results use a tight spread ecn broker account)
On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.
⚠️ DISCLAIMER: Trading Forex/CFDs carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on demo accounts first and only trade capital you can afford to lose. Results may vary by different broker, leverage, market conditions, and settings.