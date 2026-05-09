Finishing the Process with the Companion EA in Prime ACE Strategy

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[ Introduction video ]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMv4Zv7w5Zs









Hello, and thank you for reading.

In the previous posts, I have explained the basic flow of Prime ACE Strategy.

First, use the parameters and the panel to find your tradable battlefield.

Then, look at the arrows as candidate signals.

After that, narrow down those candidates with your own discretion.

So what comes after that?

This time, I would like to explain the role of the companion EA in Prime ACE Strategy.

The Companion EA Does Not Replace Market Judgment

First of all, the companion EA is not designed to make all market decisions on behalf of the trader.

The battlefield is found through the indicator, parameters, and panel.

The arrows are viewed as candidates.

And the final decision on whether to take a signal is still made by the trader.

The role of the companion EA comes after that.

Its main purpose is to support order handling and exit management.

In other words, it helps reduce the burden after a trade is taken.

What the Companion EA Supports

In actual trading, the difficult part is not only finding an entry.

After entering a trade, there are many things to manage.

For example:

taking profit

cutting loss

moving the stop to breakeven

using trailing stop logic to try to extend profit

These are simple ideas, but they can become mentally difficult once a position is open.

Before entry, it may be easy to look at the chart calmly.

But after entry, emotions often become stronger.

You may want to take profit too early.

You may want to move the stop loss away.

Or you may hesitate even when the trade should be managed according to the plan.

This is where I think the companion EA can be useful.

Covering the Weak Point of Discretionary Trading

For me, the companion EA plays an important role in covering one of the weak points of discretionary trading.

The trader keeps the market judgment.

The trader chooses the battlefield.

The trader decides whether the candidate signal is worth taking.

But after the trade is entered, the EA helps organize the management process.

This role division fits the concept of Prime ACE Strategy.

The human side handles the judgment.

The EA side supports the parts that can easily become emotional or burdensome after entry.

TP and SL Are Based on the Actual Entry

There is one important point here.

In Prime ACE, the TP and SL used by the EA are not simply based on the candle where the arrow appeared.

This is because the arrow is only a candidate.

After the arrow appears, the trader still makes the final decision.

So the actual entry timing is the point where the trader enters the trade.

For that reason, the EA uses the candle at the actual entry timing as the basis for TP and SL.

This is important because Prime ACE is not designed as a system where every arrow is automatically taken as-is.

The final entry is still connected to the trader’s decision.

Do Not Treat the EA as a Separate System

Another important point is that the companion EA should not be treated as a completely separate system.

Prime ACE is designed as one connected flow.

The indicator and panel help find the battlefield.

The arrows help find candidate signals.

Discretion helps narrow them down.

The companion EA then supports trade management after entry.

If the settings on the indicator side and the EA side are not based on the same idea, the whole structure becomes harder to use properly.

So the EA is not something separate from the indicator.

It is part of the same workflow.

Indicator, Discretion, and EA Work Together

Prime ACE is not only an indicator.

It is also not only an EA.

The concept is completed when the panel, discretionary selection, and companion EA are connected.

The flow is simple:

find the battlefield through parameters and the panel

treat arrows as candidate signals

narrow them down with discretion

support trade management with the companion EA

This is the intended structure.

Not Fully Manual, Not Fully Automatic

If everything is handled manually, trade management can become stressful.

If everything is handed over to automation, market judgment may become too mechanical.

Prime ACE aims for a middle ground.

The trader keeps the judgment.

The companion EA supports the parts that are easier to standardize after entry.

I believe this hybrid approach is much closer to the reality of trading.

The idea of “winning without discretion” may sound attractive, but I do not think it reflects real trading well.

Final Note

Across these posts, I have introduced the basic idea behind Prime ACE Strategy.

Prime ACE is not simply a tool that displays entry signs.

It is designed to help traders find a battlefield, narrow down candidate signals, and then manage trades more clearly after entry.

That complete flow is what I wanted to build.

If this approach makes sense to you, please take a look at the Market page below.