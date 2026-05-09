Running my EA on a Prop firm challenge - Phase 1

Why a Prop Firm Challenge?

Prop firms are one of the toughest environments for any trading system. Not because of profitability, but because of restrictions. You’re dealing with:

Daily drawdown limits

Maximum overall drawdown

Strict risk parameters

Pressure to perform consistently

Most systems don’t fail because they can’t make money. They fail because they can’t stay within the rules. That’s exactly why I chose this environment. If the EA can survive here, it’s doing something right.

The Objective

The goal isn’t to “flip” the account. It’s to:

Stay within drawdown limits

Trade consistently

Grow the account steadily

Avoid unnecessary risk

In other words: Pass the challenge the way prop firms actually expect you to.

Current Progress (Phase 1)

This system is currently being run in a prop firm challenge account. Performance is tracked independently using FX Blue. View current progress here

Note: Prop firm evaluations are conducted using simulated funds.

What Stands Out So Far

1. Drawdown is tightly controlled

One of the biggest reasons traders fail prop challenges is drawdown. So far, the EA has kept drawdown extremely low and well within safe limits. That’s not accidental. It’s by design.

2. No aggressive or erratic behaviour. There is:

No martingale

No grid stacking

No revenge trading

Losses happen, but they’re controlled. And that’s exactly what you want in a prop firm environment.

3. Consistency over speed

The account isn’t exploding upward. And that’s a good thing. Because prop firms don’t reward fast growth, they reward stable growth. The EA is focused on:

Taking structured trades

Avoiding low-quality setups

Letting the edge play out over time (this one is key).

4. Recovery is clean

There will always be losing trades. But instead of spiraling:

The system stabilizes

Regains losses

Continues upward

That’s what separates a system with structure from one relying on luck. This is what I mean by letting the edge play out over time.

The Bigger Lesson

Running this challenge reinforced something important, passing a prop firm challenge is less about strategy and more about behaviour. You don’t need:

A 90% win rate

Aggressive compounding

Constant market exposure

You need:

Discipline

Risk control

Consistency

And those are exactly the things automation can enforce.

Where the EA Fits In

When I built this EA, the focus wasn’t on maximizing profit. It was on:

Controlled execution

Structured risk

Stability over time

That naturally makes it suitable for environments like prop firms. Not because it’s “optimized” for challenges. But because it’s built around the principles those challenges require.

What Happens Next

This is still Phase 1.

The goal now is simple:

Maintain discipline

Avoid unnecessary risk

Continue steady growth

Complete the phase cleanly

No shortcuts. No forcing trades. Just clean execution.

There’s no shortage of EAs that promise aggressive returns. But very few are built to survive real constraints. This challenge isn’t about proving perfection. It’s about proving consistency under pressure. And so far, the results are moving in the right direction.

Follow the Progress

Check out the latest trading stats

Check out my top recommended prop firm (Phase 1 target: 8% / Phase 2 target: 6%). NB: Traders using the EA on my recommended prop firm via the link are welcome to message me for the recommended .set files.

For a fully automated trading system with professional risk control and structured execution, check out the Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro EA

For manual/discretionary traders of all types using their own strategies, but need a smarter risk calculation and trade management tool, check out the upgraded Ashinton Risk Console Pro

Contact details:

Message me directly on MQL5, or WhatsApp or Telegram