VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA]

































VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] is a premium visual volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders identify unusual market activity directly on the chart.

The indicator detects abnormal delta/volume behavior and displays it as clean bubble markers around price action. Each bubble represents a volume-pressure event, allowing traders to quickly see where strong participation, imbalance, momentum pressure, or potential absorption may appear.

This tool is designed for traders who want a fast visual reading of market participation without needing to manually analyze raw volume data candle by candle.

Main Concept

Most price charts show only price movement. VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] adds another layer: market participation.

The indicator helps answer important questions such as:

Where did abnormal volume appear?

Was the pressure bullish or bearish?

Is the move supported by strong participation?

Is the market showing possible absorption?

Is the current activity statistically significant?

Is the signal strong enough to deserve attention?

The result is a cleaner and more visual way to read pressure behind price movement.

Key Features

Dynamic Volume Bubble Markers

The indicator plots bubble markers directly on the chart when unusual volume or delta-pressure activity is detected.

Bubble labels display the detected value, making it easier to compare activity strength across different candles.

Bullish and Bearish Pressure Detection

The indicator can identify:

Bullish pressure

Bearish pressure

Positive delta pressure

Negative delta pressure

Abnormal volume expansion

Pressure clusters

This helps traders visually separate normal market noise from meaningful activity.

Premium Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a compact reading of the current market condition.

Dashboard information includes:

Signal state

Active engine

Current value

Z-Score

Dominance percentage

Bar time

Signal Score

Visual score bar

The dashboard is designed with a clean Dark Luxury style for professional chart presentation.

Signal Score

The indicator includes a Signal Score from 0 to 100.

The score is based on several elements, including:

Signal strength

Statistical abnormality

Dominance

Threshold confirmation

Absorption condition

This score is not a trade command. It is a confidence-style reading to help traders rank the quality of the current activity.

Z-Score Based Detection

The adaptive mode uses a statistical z-score model to detect abnormal volume activity relative to recent market behavior.

This makes the indicator more flexible across different symbols and timeframes compared to using only a fixed volume threshold.

Absorption Detection

The indicator can detect possible absorption conditions when strong volume activity appears but candle body expansion remains limited.

This may help identify areas where aggressive buying or selling is being absorbed by opposing liquidity.

Possible use cases:

Exhaustion near highs or lows

Failed breakout confirmation

Hidden support/resistance reaction

Reversal warning area

Institutional-style pressure zone

Multiple Engine Logic

Depending on the platform/build and available data, the indicator can use several data approaches such as:

Tick-style pressure logic

Lower timeframe cache

Chart proxy calculation

Adaptive fallback logic

This allows the indicator to remain functional across different broker data environments.

Dashboard Fields Explained

Signal State

Shows the current market condition:

NO SIGNAL

BUY PRESSURE

SELL PRESSURE

BULLISH ABSORPTION

BEARISH ABSORPTION

Engine

Shows the active data engine being used by the indicator.

Value

Shows the current measured pressure or volume value.

Z-Score

Shows how statistically abnormal the current activity is.

Dominance

Shows how much of the total activity is represented by directional pressure.

Signal Score

A 0–100 confidence-style score for fast visual filtering.

Recommended Usage

VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] can be used as a confirmation tool for:

Scalping

Intraday trading

Trend continuation setups

Breakout confirmation

Reversal analysis

Volume anomaly detection

Supply and demand zones

Support and resistance areas

Absorption reading

Momentum validation

Recommended workflow:

Identify the main market structure. Watch for bubble activity near important zones. Check the dashboard signal state. Confirm the z-score and dominance. Review the Signal Score. Combine the reading with your own entry, stop loss, and risk management plan.

Suggested Settings

For more selective signals:

Use higher Z-Score threshold

Use closed-bar confirmation

Use longer lookback

For more active signals:

Use lower Z-Score threshold

Use current-bar mode

Use shorter lookback

For clearer visual display:

Enable bubble scaling

Enable glow effect

Use Dark Luxury theme

Adjust history limit according to chart performance

Important Notes

This indicator does not open trades automatically.

It does not replace risk management, market structure analysis, or trading discipline.

Bubble signals should always be confirmed with:

Trend direction

Support and resistance

Supply and demand zones

Market session

Spread condition

Volatility

Risk-to-reward planning

Who Is This Indicator For?

This indicator is suitable for traders who want to analyze market participation visually.

It may be useful for:

Price action traders

Scalpers

Intraday traders

Volume-based traders

Supply and demand traders

Breakout traders

Reversal traders

Traders who want a clean dashboard-based volume reading

Why Use VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA]?

Because raw volume data can be difficult to read quickly.

This indicator transforms volume-pressure information into a visual chart language:

Bubbles show where activity happened.

Colors show pressure direction.

Dashboard shows the current condition.

Score helps rank signal quality.

Z-score shows statistical abnormality.

Absorption logic highlights possible hidden pressure.

The goal is to help traders read the market faster and more clearly.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, futures, indices, commodities, and other financial instruments involves risk. This indicator is a market analysis tool only and does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

Past market behavior does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test all settings on a demo account before using them in live trading.

Does this indicator open trades?

FAQ

No. VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] is an indicator only. It does not open, modify, or close trades.

Is this a buy/sell signal indicator?

It is a market-pressure visualization tool. It can show buy pressure or sell pressure, but traders should always confirm the signal with their own trading plan.

What does the Signal Score mean?

The Signal Score is a 0–100 confidence-style reading based on pressure strength, abnormality, dominance, and absorption logic.

What does absorption mean?

Absorption means strong activity appears, but price movement is limited. This can suggest that the opposite side is absorbing the pressure.

Can I use it for scalping?

Yes. It can be used for scalping and intraday trading, especially when combined with structure, support/resistance, and risk management.

Can I use it on any symbol?

Yes, but settings may need adjustment depending on the broker, symbol, spread, volatility, and timeframe.

Is it suitable for beginners?

Yes, because the bubbles and dashboard are easy to read. However, beginners should still learn basic price action and risk management.



