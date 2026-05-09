VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA]
VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] is a premium visual volume-pressure indicator designed to help traders identify unusual market activity directly on the chart.
The indicator detects abnormal delta/volume behavior and displays it as clean bubble markers around price action. Each bubble represents a volume-pressure event, allowing traders to quickly see where strong participation, imbalance, momentum pressure, or potential absorption may appear.
This tool is designed for traders who want a fast visual reading of market participation without needing to manually analyze raw volume data candle by candle.
Main Concept
Most price charts show only price movement. VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] adds another layer: market participation.
The indicator helps answer important questions such as:
- Where did abnormal volume appear?
- Was the pressure bullish or bearish?
- Is the move supported by strong participation?
- Is the market showing possible absorption?
- Is the current activity statistically significant?
- Is the signal strong enough to deserve attention?
The result is a cleaner and more visual way to read pressure behind price movement.
Key Features
Dynamic Volume Bubble Markers
The indicator plots bubble markers directly on the chart when unusual volume or delta-pressure activity is detected.
Bubble labels display the detected value, making it easier to compare activity strength across different candles.
Bullish and Bearish Pressure Detection
The indicator can identify:
- Bullish pressure
- Bearish pressure
- Positive delta pressure
- Negative delta pressure
- Abnormal volume expansion
- Pressure clusters
This helps traders visually separate normal market noise from meaningful activity.
Premium Dashboard
The built-in dashboard provides a compact reading of the current market condition.
Dashboard information includes:
- Signal state
- Active engine
- Current value
- Z-Score
- Dominance percentage
- Bar time
- Signal Score
- Visual score bar
The dashboard is designed with a clean Dark Luxury style for professional chart presentation.
Signal Score
The indicator includes a Signal Score from 0 to 100.
The score is based on several elements, including:
- Signal strength
- Statistical abnormality
- Dominance
- Threshold confirmation
- Absorption condition
This score is not a trade command. It is a confidence-style reading to help traders rank the quality of the current activity.
Z-Score Based Detection
The adaptive mode uses a statistical z-score model to detect abnormal volume activity relative to recent market behavior.
This makes the indicator more flexible across different symbols and timeframes compared to using only a fixed volume threshold.
Absorption Detection
The indicator can detect possible absorption conditions when strong volume activity appears but candle body expansion remains limited.
This may help identify areas where aggressive buying or selling is being absorbed by opposing liquidity.
Possible use cases:
- Exhaustion near highs or lows
- Failed breakout confirmation
- Hidden support/resistance reaction
- Reversal warning area
- Institutional-style pressure zone
Multiple Engine Logic
Depending on the platform/build and available data, the indicator can use several data approaches such as:
- Tick-style pressure logic
- Lower timeframe cache
- Chart proxy calculation
- Adaptive fallback logic
This allows the indicator to remain functional across different broker data environments.
Dashboard Fields Explained
Signal State
Shows the current market condition:
- NO SIGNAL
- BUY PRESSURE
- SELL PRESSURE
- BULLISH ABSORPTION
- BEARISH ABSORPTION
Engine
Shows the active data engine being used by the indicator.
Value
Shows the current measured pressure or volume value.
Z-Score
Shows how statistically abnormal the current activity is.
Dominance
Shows how much of the total activity is represented by directional pressure.
Signal Score
A 0–100 confidence-style score for fast visual filtering.
Recommended Usage
VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] can be used as a confirmation tool for:
- Scalping
- Intraday trading
- Trend continuation setups
- Breakout confirmation
- Reversal analysis
- Volume anomaly detection
- Supply and demand zones
- Support and resistance areas
- Absorption reading
- Momentum validation
Recommended workflow:
- Identify the main market structure.
- Watch for bubble activity near important zones.
- Check the dashboard signal state.
- Confirm the z-score and dominance.
- Review the Signal Score.
- Combine the reading with your own entry, stop loss, and risk management plan.
Suggested Settings
For more selective signals:
- Use higher Z-Score threshold
- Use closed-bar confirmation
- Use longer lookback
For more active signals:
- Use lower Z-Score threshold
- Use current-bar mode
- Use shorter lookback
For clearer visual display:
- Enable bubble scaling
- Enable glow effect
- Use Dark Luxury theme
- Adjust history limit according to chart performance
Important Notes
This indicator does not open trades automatically.
It does not replace risk management, market structure analysis, or trading discipline.
Bubble signals should always be confirmed with:
- Trend direction
- Support and resistance
- Supply and demand zones
- Market session
- Spread condition
- Volatility
- Risk-to-reward planning
Who Is This Indicator For?
This indicator is suitable for traders who want to analyze market participation visually.
It may be useful for:
- Price action traders
- Scalpers
- Intraday traders
- Volume-based traders
- Supply and demand traders
- Breakout traders
- Reversal traders
- Traders who want a clean dashboard-based volume reading
Why Use VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA]?
Because raw volume data can be difficult to read quickly.
This indicator transforms volume-pressure information into a visual chart language:
- Bubbles show where activity happened.
- Colors show pressure direction.
- Dashboard shows the current condition.
- Score helps rank signal quality.
- Z-score shows statistical abnormality.
- Absorption logic highlights possible hidden pressure.
The goal is to help traders read the market faster and more clearly.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex, CFDs, futures, indices, commodities, and other financial instruments involves risk. This indicator is a market analysis tool only and does not guarantee profits or prevent losses.
Past market behavior does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test all settings on a demo account before using them in live trading.
FAQ
Does this indicator open trades?
No. VOLUME BUBBLE [tambangEA] is an indicator only. It does not open, modify, or close trades.
Is this a buy/sell signal indicator?
It is a market-pressure visualization tool. It can show buy pressure or sell pressure, but traders should always confirm the signal with their own trading plan.
What does the Signal Score mean?
The Signal Score is a 0–100 confidence-style reading based on pressure strength, abnormality, dominance, and absorption logic.
What does absorption mean?
Absorption means strong activity appears, but price movement is limited. This can suggest that the opposite side is absorbing the pressure.
Can I use it for scalping?
Yes. It can be used for scalping and intraday trading, especially when combined with structure, support/resistance, and risk management.
Can I use it on any symbol?
Yes, but settings may need adjustment depending on the broker, symbol, spread, volatility, and timeframe.
Is it suitable for beginners?
Yes, because the bubbles and dashboard are easy to read. However, beginners should still learn basic price action and risk management.