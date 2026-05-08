LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT4 v1.3 — 2 Weeks Live Demo Test Results In this video, ( In this video, ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7p0_DEXfAD4 ) I share the latest live demo performance of LiquiditySweep Pro Market MT4 v1.3 on XAUUSD M1 under real market conditions.

📊 Test Summary: • Period: 14 Days • Platform: MetaTrader 4 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) • Result: 500+ USD Net Profit • Trading Style: Fully Automated • Strategy Logic: Liquidity Sweep + Smart Money Concepts The EA is designed to identify liquidity zones, market structure movements, and high-probability entry opportunities with automated execution and risk management. This is a live demo test and results may vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, and market volatility. ⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.