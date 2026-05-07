5 biggest market trends in history. And how to catch the next one

Many traders mistakenly believe that modern markets are too efficient or too choppy for massive, multi-year trends to occur. But history tells a different story. Markets are cyclical. Periods of low volatility and tight consolidation always—without exception—give birth to explosive and highly persistent trends. These trends always return, and when they do, they offer the greatest profit potential in trading.

What is a trend? In simple terms, a trend is the directional momentum of a market. It is the footprint of big money, macroeconomic shifts, and collective human psychology.

Let’s take a look at five of the most legendary, long-lasting trends in market history.

Biggest market trends in history. 5 historical examples



To understand the sheer power of a persistent trend, look no further than these monumental market movements. All the underlying assets mentioned below are readily available to trade via MetaTrader.

1. The Gold rush of the 2000s (XAUUSD)



Between 2001 and 2011, Gold went on a legendary decade-long bull run. Driven by the dot-com crash, a weakening US dollar, and the 2008 financial crisis, XAUUSD surged from roughly $250 an ounce to over $1,900. Gold is still a hot topic in the market. However, if you think gold has risen even more over the past four years (from $2,000 to $5,500), you're wrong. That's the effect of compound interest.

2. The great Euro expansion (EURUSD)



From its early struggles in 2000 at around 0.8200, the Euro embarked on an eight-year super-trend against the US Dollar, peaking at an all-time high near 1.6000 in the summer of 2008. Believe me, it was a very interesting time in the currency markets.





3. The S&P 500 post-crisis bull market (SP500)



After bottoming out in March 2009, the US stock market entered the longest bull market in history. Supported by quantitative easing and the tech boom, the S&P 500 trended upward for over a decade with remarkably few deep corrections. This trend continues today.

4. The Apple tech super-trend (AAPL)



Looking at individual equities, Apple’s chart since the launch of the iPhone in 2007 is a masterclass in long-term momentum. The stock has trended upward so consistently that it became a cornerstone of modern portfolio theory.

5. The Crypto explosion (BTCUSD)



Bitcoin’s run from late 2020 through 2021 is one of the most violent and profitable trends in modern history, catapulting the digital asset from roughly $4,000 to nearly $69,000 in just over a year. It goes without saying that Bitcoin's volatility is insane. This fact causes all historical data on this asset to disintegrate into several powerful trends. The trick is to catch them.

The catch. Timing is everything



Looking at historical charts, these trends seem obvious. You might think, "If I had just bought and held, I would be rich."

However, in real-time, catching a trend is incredibly difficult. Why? Because you must enter the trend early, while it is just gathering strength. By the time a trend is obvious to the crowd, the biggest and easiest profits have already been made, and the risk of a severe market reversal is high.

The pain of pullbacks



Often, traders correctly guess the direction of a new trend but struggle to find the right entry point. You enter a trade, the market pulls back, hits your stop-loss, and then continues in your predicted direction without you.

The point is that very major trend is preceded by a price range (a corridor or consolidation zone). The secret to catching the next XAUUSD or BTCUSD super-trend is accurately identifying when that price range ends and the breakout begins.

Your ticket to the first car of the trend train



In life, as in trading, the outsized rewards go to those who are in the right place at the right time. You need to be among the first to recognize the shift in momentum.

To solve the exact problems of early entry and avoiding premature stop-outs, I developed the Price Range MT5 indicator.





This tool is designed to take the guesswork out of trend-catching. Here is how it gives you an unfair advantage:

1. Identifies price corridors



The indicator automatically highlights the price ranges and consolidation zones that serve as the launching pads for massive trends.

2. Pinpoints the breakout



Price Range MT5 understands exactly when a flat market dies and a new trend is born, showing you the new direction with a high degree of probability.

3. Calculates the perfect Stop-Loss



To prevent you from getting knocked out by fakeouts or minor pullbacks, the indicator automatically calculates the mathematically correct Stop-Loss size for your entry, ensuring you trade with optimal risk management.

4. Instant push notifications



You don't need to stare at the charts 24/7. When the indicator detects the potential start of a massive new trend, it sends a push notification directly to your mobile phone so you can make a timely decision.

The market only pays those who are willing to act before the crowd does. The Price Range MT5 indicator is your ticket to getting a seat in the first car of the trend train.

Watch the video on how it works:





Ready to stop missing out on the market's biggest moves?

👉 Download Price Range MT5 Here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/133246

Good luck with your trading!

Vladimir Toropov