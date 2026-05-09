⏳ 11 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

You Have Not Tried It Yet... That Is The Only Problem!

Everything you need to make a decision is already there. The update is live. The EA is ready. Seven major forex pairs built in, tested, ready to run. All you have to do is download the demo and drop it into the Strategy Tester.

That is it. No commitment. No payment. No risk. Just five minutes and you will know exactly what you are looking at.

What Happens When You Try It

You open MetaTrader. You go to the Market, find Nova DNA Trader, download the free demo. You drag it onto a chart. You pick your pair from the dropdown. You pick your risk. You press start in the Strategy Tester.

Then you watch. You see how it behaves in a trending market. You see it sit completely still when the market is going nowhere. You see it enter when the conditions actually line up. You see the equity curve over years of data, not some cherry-picked window but the full picture, the rough patches included.

And then you decide. With your own eyes. Based on what you actually saw. Not on a promise, not on a screenshot someone chose to show you.

11 Days At This Price

The demo costs nothing. The decision costs nothing. The only thing that has a deadline is the price.

Nova DNA Trader is $69 right now. On May 20 it goes to $199 and stays there. If you try the demo today and like what you see, you have 11 days to get in at the lowest price it will ever be.

If you wait until after May 20 to try it, you will like it just as much. You will just pay three times more.

The demo is free. The window is not.

Try The Demo For Free - Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.