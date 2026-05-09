Week 6 Recap: 80% Growth - Capital Preservation & Price Increase

Protecting Your Balance is Key



This week was a masterclass in algorithmic patience. Due to the low liquidity from Labor Day and the erratic structure leading up to Tuesday's RBA Interest Rate decision, the Asian session offered extremely few setups.

Night Scalper sat on the sidelines for most of the week, refusing to force trades into a dead market. Last night, the volatility went up, orders were triggered, and the EA executed a single trade for a conservative +0.12% profit.

It took exactly what the market offered and stepped back out. In trading, capital preservation is the absolute highest priority. A boring week is a safe week.

You can check out the LIVE signal here: [LIVE SIGNAL]





Current Live Signal Data













Update: V1.43 is Live

While the market was quiet, I used the downtime to deploy V1.43 to the Market. This update includes:

Broker Time-Sync Verification: The EA now prints your broker's exact session start time into your 'Experts' tab so you can easily verify your GMT offsets.

Rollover Execution Fix: Patched an issue where certain brokers mishandled rollover times and prematurely deleted pending orders. (Please ensure you update your terminal to the latest version).



Official Pricing Update: 21:00 CEST Tonight My main priority is ensuring that everyone running this system gets the best possible trade execution. While our combined volume doesn't move the overall market, having too many users executing at the exact same millisecond on the same retail broker during the low-liquidity Asian session can cause localized slippage. To ensure quality over quantity and protect the execution quality for current users, the lifetime license is officially increasing to $199 tonight at exactly 21:00 CEST. I am posting this update this morning so everyone has a fair, transparent warning. If you want to lock in the original lifetime rate, this is your final window.



You can find Night Scalper on the market here: [NIGHT SCALPER ON MQL5]



If you have any questions or need help, just send me a direct message here on MQL5 and I'll be happy to help you out.

Have a great weekend!



Bjørn Larsen

Founder & Developer,

NoCap FX



