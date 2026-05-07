XAUUSD M5 with TrendCue Smart Trend: Classic Setups and Advanced Structure-Based Execution - 5 & 6 May

In this review, I want to show two different ways to work with TrendCue Smart Trend on XAUUSD M5.





The first one is the classic workflow:





trend context,

signal,

stop-loss,

and trade management.





The second one is a more advanced execution idea:





using Bill Williams fractal breakout as an extra structure-based confirmation.





This does not replace TrendCue Smart Trend.

It simply shows how a trader can build a more complete system around the trend context.





For the basic TrendCue workflow, I already explained the main idea here:









5 May: Classic TrendCue Smart Trend Setups





On 5 May, XAUUSD M5 gave several classic TrendCue Smart Trend setups.







The workflow was simple:





TrendCue showed bullish context.

Bullish signals appeared.

The stop-loss areas were clear.

The trades could be managed with fixed R-based targets.





This is the cleanest way to use a trend-following tool.





First, read the market context.

Then wait for a signal.

Then define the stop-loss.

Then manage the trade.





Some trades reached TP1 and could be protected at breakeven.

One setup continued further and reached around 2R.





This is the part many traders ignore.





Entry is only one part of the system.

Trade management is the other part.





With Trend Cue Guardian, a trader can manage the position after entry:





close part of the trade at TP1,

move the stop-loss to breakeven,

close another part at TP2,

and let the rest continue with trailing rules.





For example, after TP1 is reached, I usually prefer to protect the trade.





Why?





Because the market does not owe us continuation.





Sometimes price continues to 2R or 3R.

Sometimes it comes back.





If I move the trade to breakeven and price comes back, I protected the position.

If I do not protect it and price reverses, the trade can still become a full loss.





That is why risk control comes first.





I also explained this idea in my previous XAUUSD reviews:









6 May: Advanced Fractal Breakout Execution





On 6 May, the situation was different.







Based on the classic TrendCue setup rules, I would not treat this move as a normal standard entry, and that is completely fine.





If a trader wants to use only the classic TrendCue Smart Trend workflow, this setup can simply be ignored.





No trade is also a valid decision.





The fractal breakout is not here to force more trades.

It is only an optional advanced layer for traders who want to combine TrendCue context with market structure.





But this is where structure-based execution can be useful.





I already explained the fractal breakout idea in this XAUUSD review:





The idea is simple:





TrendCue gives the trend context.

The fractal breakout adds market structure confirmation.





The important point is not to find one perfect fractal after the move.





That is not the real lesson here.





The real lesson is the workflow:





first understand the trend context,

then wait for structure confirmation,

then define the risk,

and only after that think about execution.





A fractal breakout is just one simple way to add structure confirmation to a trend-following system.





When price breaks a confirmed Bill Williams fractal level, the trade is no longer based only on an indicator signal.

It also has a structure break behind it.





In this example, the fractal breakout created a possible advanced sell execution model.





This is not the basic TrendCue signal workflow.

It is an additional model for traders who want to combine trend context with market structure.









Why I Like This Type of Review





The goal is not to show only perfect trades.





The goal is to show how a trader can think in a structured way.





A trading system should answer four questions:





What is the trend context?

Where is the setup?

Where is the risk?

How will the trade be managed after entry?





That is the real value of building a workflow.





I also shared a simple EURUSD intraday example here, using the same idea of trend context, signal and defined risk:









Final Thought





The main point is not to take every signal blindly.





A better workflow is:





read the trend context,

wait for a valid setup,

define the stop-loss,

manage the trade with rules,

and use extra confirmation when the market structure supports it.





TrendCue Smart Trend helps with the market context and setup visibility.





As a bonus tool, Trend Cue Guardian helps with the part that many traders struggle with:

trade management after entry.





Simple entries.

Clear risk.

Rule-based management.





That is how an indicator can become part of a complete trading system.





Product used in this review: