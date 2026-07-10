Trading Systems

Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 - $100 to $40000 backtest

10 July 2026, 15:06
Eustace Valentine Roach
Eustace Valentine Roach
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Pulse Momentum Pro

Pulse Momentum Pro is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, built with session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing stop protection, and adjustable risk settings.

In MT4 backtesting, Pulse Momentum Pro showed a $100 account growing to over $40,000 within an eight-month period using aggressive settings. The settings can also be lowered for a less aggressive, more conservative approach.

Download the free MT4 demo here: Download Free Demo on MQL5

Important: Backtest results are not a guarantee of future performance. Always test on demo first and use proper risk management.

#expert advisor, automated trading, MT4 EA, metatrader 4, backtest, trading robot, Pulse Momentum Pro