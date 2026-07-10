Pulse Momentum Pro Settings Guide

User Guide - Version 2.00

Trend-Based Pending Order Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4

Important: This software does not guarantee profit. Trading results depend on broker feed, spread, slippage, execution speed, market conditions, settings, and account risk.

1. Product Overview

Pulse Momentum Pro is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor designed primarily for index trading. It uses internal market movement logic, EMA trend direction, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing stop management, and pending order controls.

The EA is designed to place pending orders only when its conditions are met. It is not a grid EA, not a martingale EA, and not a guaranteed-profit system.

Best use case

Primary use: volatile index CFD symbols after demo testing and broker-specific adjustment.

Platform: MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor.

Recommended first test: demo account before live account.

Recommended first evaluation: at least 20 to 30 closed trades before judging performance.

What the EA does

Checks the selected trading session.

Reads trend direction using the EMA trend filter.

Calculates internal market structure levels.

Places buy stop or sell stop orders when the rules are valid.

Uses spread filters to avoid poor entry conditions.

Can move trades to breakeven when the trigger is reached.

Can trail the stop after the trailing start level is reached.

Can limit pending orders and open trades per symbol.

Risk notice

Index symbols can move quickly, and different brokers may quote them with different contract sizes, digits, spreads, stop levels, commissions, and execution quality. Start small and test first.

2. Installation

Follow these steps to install the EA in MetaTrader 4.

Open MetaTrader 4.

Click File > Open Data Folder.

Open MQL4 > Experts.

Copy the EA file into the Experts folder.

Restart MetaTrader 4, or right-click Expert Advisors in the Navigator and click Refresh.

Drag the EA onto the chart.

Enable Allow live trading in the EA settings.

Make sure the AutoTrading button in MetaTrader is turned on.

Recommended chart setup

Item Recommended Notes Chart symbol Broker symbol Use the exact symbol provided by your broker. Some brokers use suffixes such as .cash, m, or other custom names. Chart timeframe M5 Use the timeframe that matches the seller settings or supplied set file. AutoTrading On Both platform AutoTrading and EA live trading must be enabled. VPS Recommended A VPS can help reduce missed execution caused by shutdowns, internet drops, or platform restarts.

First launch checklist

Attach the EA to the intended chart.

Check the chart panel for Status, Market Bias, Spread, Open Trades, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, and Session.

Confirm spread is below your broker-tested MaxSpreadPips setting before expecting entries.

Confirm the chart time and EA session times match your broker server time.

3. Recommended Starter Settings

These are starter settings from the seller-ready file. They are not a promise of future performance. Adjust only after demo testing and understanding your broker conditions. Spread values must be set for your own broker, not copied from another broker.

Setting Starter value Purpose TradeTimeframe PERIOD_M5 Main timeframe used by the EA for its logic. Lots 0.10 Starter fixed lot size. Many index symbols may not accept 0.01 lot. Check your broker minimum lot. MagicNumber 240923 Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its own orders. EMAPeriod 50 Trend direction filter period. EntryBufferPips 10 Distance buffer added to entry levels. TakeProfitPips 5000 Take profit distance. Broker point value can vary. UseFixedStopLossPips true Uses fixed stop loss instead of only structure-based stop logic. FixedStopLossPips 2500 Fixed stop loss distance. UseBreakeven true Allows the EA to protect trades after the trigger is reached. BreakevenTrigger 1500 Profit distance needed before breakeven can activate. BreakevenAmt 1.5 Extra amount beyond entry after breakeven activates. UseTrailingStop true Allows the EA to trail the stop after price moves enough in profit. TrailingStartPips 300 Profit distance needed before trailing stop becomes active. TrailingStopPips 200 Distance maintained behind price after trailing starts. TrailingStepPips 50 Minimum improvement step before the stop is moved again. MaxSpreadPips Broker-specific Maximum allowed spread before entry protection activates. Test with your broker. CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips Broker-specific Live-trade spread threshold if high-spread closing is enabled. Must stay above MaxSpreadPips. DeletePendingWhenSpreadTooHigh true Deletes pending orders if spread becomes too high before trigger. CloseLiveTradesWhenSpreadTooHigh false Does not close already-open trades only because spread becomes high.

4. Input Settings Guide

This section explains the main settings shown in the EA input window.

General settings

Input Meaning Suggested use TradeTimeframe Timeframe used for EA calculations. Use the timeframe supplied with the recommended settings. Lots Fixed lot size when auto lot is disabled. Start small. Use only if your broker accepts and your risk allows it. MagicNumber Order identifier for this EA. Use a unique number if running multiple EAs. Slippage Maximum allowed execution slippage. Keep default unless your broker needs adjustment.

Auto lot settings

Input Meaning Suggested use UseAutoLotByAccountBalance Turns automatic lot sizing on or off. Beginners should leave off until tested. BalanceAmountPerLotStep Account balance amount per lot step. Advanced only. LotSizePerBalanceStep Lot size added per balance step. Advanced only. MinimumAutoLots Lowest auto lot value. Set to broker minimum. MaximumAutoLots Highest auto lot value. Use a conservative limit.

Trend and entry settings

Input Meaning Suggested use EMAPeriod EMA used for trend direction. Default 50. EntryBufferPips Extra buffer from the entry level. Default 10. Raise if entries are too close to market noise. TakeProfitPips Take profit distance. Default 5000. Test before changing. StopLossExtraPips Extra room added to calculated stop logic. Advanced setting. TrendStrength Trend strictness mode. Safe is the default balanced setting. TrendStrengthScale Multiplier for trend strength requirement. Advanced setting. Leave default unless instructed.

5. Filters and Trade Management

Input Meaning Suggested use UseSidewaysFilter Blocks entries during sideways conditions. Default true. Helps avoid chop. SidewaysLookbackCandles Candles checked for sideways conditions. Default 15. MaxEMACrossCandles Maximum EMA crossings allowed before sideways filter blocks trading. Default 8. OnePendingOrderPerSymbol Limits pending order clutter. Default true. MaxOpenTradesPerSymbol Maximum open trades for one symbol. Default 1. DeletePendingWhenSideways Deletes pending orders when market becomes sideways. Default false in seller file. DeleteOppositePendingOnTrendChange Deletes opposite-side pending order if trend changes. Default false in seller file. DeletePendingWhenSlopeOutOfRange Deletes pending orders if trend strength becomes invalid. Default true.

Trailing stop settings

Input Meaning Suggested use UseTrailingStop Turns trailing stop management on or off. Default true if included in your set file. TrailingStartPips How far price must move before trailing starts. Higher values give the trade more room before trailing begins. TrailingStopPips Distance maintained behind price after trailing starts. Lower values trail tighter; higher values trail looser. TrailingStepPips Minimum move required before stop is updated again. Helps prevent constant tiny stop modifications.

Important: The trailing stop does not guarantee profit. Spread, slippage, fast movement, and broker stop-level rules can affect the final stop position.

6. Spread and Safety

Input Meaning Suggested use MaxSpreadPips Maximum spread allowed by the entry protection. Set this using your broker average spread for the exact symbol you trade. DeletePendingWhenSpreadTooHigh Deletes pending orders if spread becomes too high before entry. Default true. CloseLiveTradesWhenSpreadTooHigh Closes already-open trades if spread becomes too high. Default false to avoid surprise exits. CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips Spread level used for live-trade high-spread closing if enabled. Broker-specific. Keep this higher than MaxSpreadPips if enabled. MinDistanceFromMarketPips Minimum distance from current market price for pending orders. Helps avoid invalid stop-distance errors.

How to choose spread settings

Do not copy another broker spread profile blindly.

Watch the normal spread during the session you plan to trade.

Set MaxSpreadPips high enough for normal conditions but low enough to avoid bad entries.

If CloseLiveTradesWhenSpreadTooHigh is enabled, CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips must be higher than MaxSpreadPips.

If the broker has wide or unstable spread, demo test longer before going live.

Important: MaxSpreadPips must stay lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips. This is a safety rule. The exact numbers should be based on the buyer broker, symbol, and trading session.

7. Sessions and Safety

Input Default Meaning UseTime true Enables trading session control. UseSession1 true Enables first trading session. startTradeTime / endTradeTime 16:30 / 18:30 First session based on broker server time. UseSession2 true Enables second trading session. startTradeTime2 / endTradeTime2 21:00 / 23:00 Second session based on broker server time. DeletePendingAtEndTradeTime false If true, pending orders are removed at session end. closeAllTradesTime 23:45 Time used by close-all logic if included in the EA operation.

Spread safety rule

MaxSpreadPips must always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips. This prevents the EA from allowing an entry or pending order at a spread level that could immediately trigger live-trade high-spread closing if that option is enabled.

The EA does not know your broker conditions automatically. The buyer should test the symbol spread during the intended trading session and adjust the spread inputs accordingly.

8. Daily Operation

The chart panel is designed to give a simple buyer-safe status view.

Panel line What it means Pulse Momentum Pro v2.00 EA name and version. Symbol Current chart symbol. Confirm this is the intended broker symbol. Status Shows whether the EA is waiting, trading allowed, or outside trading window. Market Bias Shows Buy Only, Sell Only, or No Trade depending on the trend filter. Spread Current live spread displayed in points/pips depending on broker symbol digits. Open Trades Number of active EA trades for the symbol. Breakeven Shows whether breakeven is enabled. Trailing Stop Shows whether trailing stop is enabled if displayed by the EA. Session Shows the active time window settings.

Before each session

Confirm AutoTrading is on.

Confirm the EA smiley/status is active.

Confirm the spread is acceptable for your broker and symbol.

Confirm the broker server time matches the session you expect.

Avoid changing settings while orders are open unless you know exactly what the change does.

After each session

Check the Account History tab.

Record wins, losses, drawdown, spread at entry, and any broker execution issues.

Do not judge the EA from one or two trades. Use at least 20 to 30 closed trades for a cleaner sample.

9. Backtesting and Forward Testing

Backtests are useful, but they are not the same as real-market execution. Results can change by broker because of spread, slippage, stop level, data quality, and contract settings.

Backtest setup

Use data from the broker you plan to trade.

Use the same timeframe as the TradeTimeframe input.

Use realistic spread if the tester allows spread adjustment.

Run multiple date ranges, not only one perfect range.

Compare drawdown, profit factor, trade count, and the equity curve.

Forward test setup

Start on demo.

Use the exact same settings for a clean test.

Record at least 20 to 30 closed trades.

Track spread and time of day for each trade.

Only consider live trading after the EA behaves correctly on your broker.

Troubleshooting

Problem Likely cause What to check No trades Outside session, trend invalid, spread too high, AutoTrading off. Check panel Status, Market Bias, Spread, and AutoTrading. Pending order deleted Spread too high, trend changed, market became invalid. Check spread protection and pending order settings. Invalid stops error Broker minimum stop distance or symbol digits differ. Increase MinDistanceFromMarketPips or check broker stop level. Trailing stop not moving Trade has not reached trailing start, step not reached, or broker stop level blocks modification. Check TrailingStartPips, TrailingStopPips, TrailingStepPips, spread, and Journal messages. Lot size error Broker minimum lot is higher than chosen lot. Use broker minimum lot. Different results from another broker Different feed, spread, slippage, contract size, or stop level. Test on the broker you plan to use.

10. Risk Management and Disclaimer

Trading index CFDs is high risk. The EA can win or lose, and performance can change over time. Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

Recommended risk rules

Start on demo before live trading.

Start with the minimum lot your broker allows.

Do not increase lot size after a loss to recover quickly.

Do not run multiple copies on the same symbol with the same MagicNumber.

Do not disable spread protection unless you understand the risk.

Keep a record of settings used for each test.

Customer responsibility

The buyer is responsible for choosing account size, lot size, broker, VPS, trading hours, spread settings, and risk exposure. The seller provides software, not financial advice, investment advice, or guaranteed trading results.

Suggested public support text

For support, provide your broker name, symbol name, timeframe, EA settings file, screenshot of the chart panel, Experts tab messages, and Journal tab messages. This makes troubleshooting faster.

End of guide. Pulse Momentum Pro User Guide v2.00.