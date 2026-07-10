Funded Gold Before Launch: Results So Far and Comparison with the Tester

Funded Gold is officially available on MQL5 Market

To celebrate the launch, the advisor can be purchased for the first week at a special price: $247 instead of $497.

After the promotion ends, the price of Funded Gold will be $497.

Advisor page in MQL5 Market:

Before the official publication of Funded Gold in MQL5 Market, the advisor worked on a separate trading account for two weeks.

The purpose of this test wasn't just to obtain final statistics. It was also necessary to assess how the advisor opens and manages trades under current market conditions, how trading volume is calculated, whether Stop Loss and Take Profit are set correctly, and how the account results correspond to testing over a similar period.

After completing the test, I ran Funded Gold separately in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester on the same market segment and compared the results.

In all cases, the default Funded Gold settings were used.

Funded Gold trading account results

During the period under review, the advisor opened 10 trades on XAUUSD.

All positions were closed with a positive result.

Key indicators:

Total transactions: 10

Profitable trades: 10

Losing trades: 0

Win Rate for the period: 100%

Total result: +$51,991.55

The image shows the full history of Funded Gold positions for the period under review. Trades were opened automatically, without manual intervention. It's important to note that the 100% Win Rate applies only to this short period. This doesn't mean the EA won't experience any losing trades or drawdowns in the future. The main purpose of this test was to see the actual performance of Funded Gold before publishing it on MQL5 Market.

Tester results for the same period After completing trading on the account, the same market segment was further tested in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester. Funded Gold's default settings were used for testing. Tester results: Initial deposit: $100,000

Net Profit: +$47,854.73

Total transactions: 8

Profitable trades: 7

Losing trades: 1

Percentage of profitable trades: 87.50%

Profit Factor: 7.41

Recovery Factor: 5.23

Maximum relative drawdown by balance: 4.26%

Maximum relative drawdown by equity: 5.83%

Story quality: 100% Of the eight trades, four were open for sale and four were open for purchase. All four short positions ended in profit. Among the long positions, three trades were profitable and one was unprofitable. The largest winning trade in the tester was $19,325.21, and the largest losing trade was -$6,408.87.

Comparison of the account and the tester

The difference between the final score and the tester's was $4,136.82. At the same time, the overall financial result turned out to be close: account result: +$51,991.55

Tester result: +$47,854.73 The number and results of individual trades did not match completely. This is normal when comparing actual trading with the tester. Differences may be influenced by: quotes from a specific broker;

spread size;

trading server time;

quality and structure of historical data;

order execution speed;

minimum distance for setting Stop Loss and Take Profit;

Features of the XAUUSD symbol for a specific broker. Therefore, the objective of the comparison was not to obtain a completely identical trading history, but to check whether the general behavior of the trading system is maintained in the same market segment. In this case, the results of the account and the tester turned out to be comparable in terms of the overall financial result. What the pre-release testing showed Two weeks before the launch of Funded Gold: the advisor independently opened and closed trades on XAUUSD;

trading positions were followed automatically;

the volume calculation was carried out in accordance with the established risk;

all transactions on the account were completed with a positive result;

the result on the account turned out to be close to the tester’s result for the same period;

The advisor worked with standard settings. However, a two-week period cannot be considered a complete assessment of the long-term sustainability of any trading system. Short-term results only reflect how Funded Gold performed under specific market conditions. They do not guarantee similar returns, number of trades, or drawdown levels in the future. Before using the advisor on a real account, we recommend testing it yourself with your broker and selecting a risk level in accordance with the deposit size and acceptable drawdown. Funded Gold is available on MQL5 Market Funded Gold is officially published on MQL5 Market and is available for MetaTrader 5. During the first week after launch, there is a special price for early buyers: $247 instead of $497 After the promotion ends, the price of the advisor will be increased to $497. Funded Gold page and demo:

All results presented relate to the advisor's past work and are not a guarantee of future profits.





