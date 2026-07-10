



Fortune MT5 Reaches Page 2 on the MQL5 Marketplace Popular Ranking





We are excited to share a new milestone for Fortune MT5.





Fortune MT5 has now reached Page 2 of the MQL5 Marketplace Popular Ranking under the MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors section. This is an encouraging achievement for a newly listed Expert Advisor and a sign that more traders are discovering, testing, and paying attention to Fortune MT5.





Fortune MT5 was developed with one clear objective: to provide a structured XAUUSD / Gold trading Expert Advisor that focuses on disciplined execution, controlled risk, and transparent strategy logic.





Unlike many aggressive trading robots, Fortune MT5 does not rely on grid or martingale strategies. Instead, it uses a breakout-style approach with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, allowing traders to better understand how risk is handled on each trade.





Why XAUUSD Breakout Trading?





Gold remains one of the most actively traded instruments among Forex and CFD traders. XAUUSD is known for strong intraday volatility, frequent liquidity shifts, and clear reaction zones around key market levels.





A structured breakout system aims to identify potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then execute trades using predefined risk parameters.





This type of approach can be useful for traders who prefer rule-based execution instead of emotional decision-making.





Key Features of Fortune MT5





✅ Designed for XAUUSD / Gold trading

✅ MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

✅ Breakout-based trading approach

✅ No Grid

✅ No Martingale

✅ Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

✅ Risk management settings

✅ Demo version available on MQL5

✅ Live signal performance available for review





Why No Grid and No Martingale Matters





Many traders are attracted to automated trading because they want consistency and structure. However, some Expert Advisors rely heavily on grid or martingale logic, which can increase exposure when the market moves against the strategy.





Fortune MT5 takes a different approach.





Each trade is managed with predefined risk logic, without opening recovery grids or increasing lot sizes through martingale-style exposure. This makes the strategy easier to understand and more transparent for traders evaluating the EA.





Growing Recognition on MQL5





Reaching Page 2 of the MQL5 Marketplace Popular Ranking is an important milestone for Fortune MT5.





The MQL5 Market is highly competitive, with many Expert Advisors available across different strategies, symbols, and price ranges. Seeing Fortune MT5 gain visibility among other trading robots is a positive step forward and reflects the growing interest from traders exploring XAUUSD automated trading solutions.





We would like to thank everyone who has downloaded the demo, tested the EA, purchased Fortune MT5, left a review, or followed the live signal performance.





Your support helps Fortune MT5 continue to gain visibility within the MQL5 community.





Try the Demo Before Purchasing





If you are interested in Fortune MT5, you can visit the official MQL5 Market page and download the demo version before making a purchase decision.





Official MQL5 Market page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183219





We always encourage traders to test carefully, understand the strategy, and use risk settings that match their own account size and risk tolerance.





Final Thoughts





Fortune MT5 was built for traders who are looking for an XAUUSD Expert Advisor with a more disciplined and transparent approach.





The goal is not to rely on dangerous recovery tactics, but to follow a structured breakout strategy with risk-controlled execution.





Reaching Page 2 on the MQL5 Marketplace Popular Ranking is only the beginning. We will continue improving, supporting users, and building long-term trust with the trading community.





Risk Warning:

Forex and Gold trading involve risk. Past performance, backtests, live signal results, screenshots, or examples shown do not guarantee future results. Always test carefully and trade with proper risk management.







