Master Forex Trading: 80% Wins with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

Hello traders,

In today's trading session,i traded forex markets using the Supply Demand EA ProBot. My strategy was based on the new "Automated Direction" feature. When price touches a Supply Zone EA has an algorithm to automatically decide if it will place a short trade and when price touches a Demand Zone ea decides if it will to place a long trade. The decision for placing a trade or not is based on "Automated Direction Strength" parameter.



Here's the setup I used:

Automated Direction : Enabled

: Enabled Automated Direction Strength : Medium

: Medium TP/SL Ratio : Zone Based



: Zone Based Nested Filter: Disabled

For this session, I selected timeframes ranging from 15 minutes to 4 hours. Also on Gold ,NAS100, US30 pairs sometimes i am adding the 5 minutes timeframe but it is optional. I set the initial TP/SL to 2.0 .



In the video, i show you photos of all the trades that the Supply Demand EA ProBot placed so you can take an idea of the trading strategy.



I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.





Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.





You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.





MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



























