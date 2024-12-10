Master Forex Trading: 80% Wins with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"
Trading Strategies

Master Forex Trading: 80% Wins with "Supply Demand EA ProBot"

10 December 2024, 15:50
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
387

Hello traders,

In today's trading session,i traded forex markets using the  Supply Demand EA ProBot. My strategy was based on the new "Automated Direction" feature. When price touches a Supply Zone EA has an algorithm to automatically decide if it will place a short trade and when price touches a Demand Zone ea decides if it will to place a long trade. The decision for placing a trade or not is based on  "Automated Direction Strength" parameter.

Here's the setup I used:

  • Automated Direction: Enabled
  • Automated Direction Strength: Medium
  • TP/SL Ratio: Zone Based
  • Nested Filter: Disabled

For this session, I selected timeframes ranging from 15 minutes to 4 hours. Also on Gold ,NAS100, US30 pairs sometimes i am adding the 5 minutes timeframe but it is optional. I set the initial TP/SL to 2.0 .

In the video, i show you photos of all the trades that the Supply Demand EA ProBot placed so you can take an idea of the trading strategy.

I hope all of you had an amazing trading day and if you have any question i would be glad to assist you.


Tip: You are strongly encouraged to test any settings or strategies on a demo account first to understand how they work before committing real funds.


You can check the "Supply Demand EA ProBot" on the following links.


MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023









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