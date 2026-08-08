What Waiting From Today Actually Costs

The Same $10 A Day, Now Running On A Triple-Digit Base.

The rule hasn't changed since day one, only the size of the number it's applied to. Today is $100. A week from today, $170. Two weeks out, $240. Same fixed schedule that's been running since August 1st, just further along it now.

Eight days in, eight exact numbers, zero surprises. $100 today isn't a guess, it's the pattern arriving exactly where it was always going to.

A Week Of Waiting Is Now A Meaningfully Different Number

A week of waiting on day one moved the price $70, ending around $100. That same week now ends at $170, a jump seventy dollars past where day one's whole week landed. The cost of the same amount of hesitation keeps growing the further into the month you check.

Today's Number

$100. Tomorrow it's $110.

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Same $10 a day since it started, just landing on a much bigger number now.