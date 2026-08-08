PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II with FTMO style display and Market Anomaly Detection
Analytics & Forecasts

PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II with FTMO style display and Market Anomaly Detection

8 August 2026, 11:01
Yge Simon Pars
Yge Simon Pars
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PROP FIRM ASSISTANT II

The safety layer between your trading and your funded account

Most prop firm accounts are not lost because of a bad strategy. They are lost because of:
  • one emotional day that breaks the daily drawdown,
  • one oversized lot placed in anger or euphoria,
  • one trade held over the weekend that gaps through the rules,
  • overtrading after a loss.
Prop Firm Assistant removes exactly these failure modes. It watches your account every second, warns you long before you approach a limit, and automatically closes positions before a rule is breached — not after.

🛡 AUTOMATIC PROTECTION (THE GUARDS)

  • Daily Drawdown Guard — equity‑ or balance‑based, in % or fixed amount. Closes everything and locks the account for the day before you breach.
  • Max (Overall) Drawdown Guard — protects the account from total loss.
  • Floating Loss Guard — stops open positions before unrealized loss becomes dangerous.
  • Market Anomaly Detection — warning when market anomalys acure.
  • Max Trades Per Day — ends revenge‑trading and overtrading automatically.
  • Max Lot Size — instantly closes any oversized position.
  • Anti Long‑Hold Rules — max holding time per trade, daily flat hour (e.g. close all at 22:00), and weekend flat (never hold into Saturday).
  • Smart Lock System — after a breach, the account is kept flat until the next trading day. No revenge trading possible.
  • Test Mode — see every alert and calculation without closing a single trade while you verify your settings.

📊 LIVE FTMO‑STYLE DASHBOARD (right on your chart)

  • Objectives with PASS/FAIL — min trading days, max daily loss, max loss, profit target.
  • Permitted loss boxes — today’s and maximum permitted loss, shifting up with your profit exactly like real prop firms.
  • Discipline Score — one number showing how safely you are trading.
  • Full statistics — equity, balance, unrealized P/L, win rate, average profit/loss, trades, lots, Sharpe, RRR, expectancy, profit factor.
  • Daily Summary table — trades, lots and result per day.
  • Open Trades table — type, open time, volume, symbol, P/L, pips and duration.
  • Monthly calendar — green/red days with daily P/L and monthly total.
  • Auto‑scaling layout — the dashboard grows and shrinks automatically when you resize the chart or open/close the Toolbox. Always readable, never in the way.

🎯 GROWTH ADVISOR — A PLAN ANYONE CAN FOLLOW

No confusing indicators. You get a numbered, plain‑language plan:
  1. Risk per trade — capped by your remaining daily budget and a hard % of balance.
  2. Lot to use — calculated from your symbol’s pip value and your stop loss.
  3. Max safe lot — the size you must never exceed, based on your worst day.
  4. Trades left today.
  5. Daily stop — your firm’s limit, always visible.
  6. Target left — with estimated safe days to reach it.
  7. Best market — your best symbol and best session, computed from your own history.
Plus TODAY’S ACTION — one clear sentence telling you exactly what to do right now: 🟢 green = go, 🟠 orange = caution, 🔴 red = stop.

🔔 ALERTS

  • Terminal alerts and mobile push notifications for warnings, breaches and forced closes.

✅ WHO IS THIS FOR?

  • Traders with FTMO‑style evaluation or funded accounts (any firm with daily/max loss rules).
  • Manual traders who want a hard, unemotional brake.
  • EA users who want an independent safety layer running on top of any robot, on any symbol.

⚙ HOW TO USE

  1. Attach to one chart (any symbol) in MetaTrader 5.
  2. Enter your firm’s rules (daily loss %, max loss %, profit target).
  3. Run with Test Mode = true and watch it work.
  4. Switch to ACTIVE and trade with a safety net.

❗ WHAT THIS PRODUCT IS — AND IS NOT

  • It is a professional risk‑management and monitoring utility.
  • It does not open trades, does not provide signals and does not promise profits.
  • It cannot replace discipline — it enforces it.
  • Prop firm rules differ (reset time, equity vs balance, trailing drawdown). Always verify your firm’s exact rules and test on a demo account first.
  • Requirements: MetaTrader 5 · any symbol/timeframe · “Algo Trading” enabled for the close functions.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188858?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Questions? Leave a comment below — fast, personal support.


#Risk Manager, ftmo, Prop Firm, Prop Firm Assistant, Drawdown Guard, Daily Drawdown, Max Lot Size, Fl