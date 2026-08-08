Why Not Every Fair Value Gap Is a Trade

A Fair Value Gap can identify an area where price moved with imbalance, but the existence of a gap does not automatically make that location a complete trade setup.

This is one of the biggest mistakes traders make when using Fair Value Gaps by themselves.

A chart can contain several imbalances at the same time. Price may react to one, completely ignore another, or trade through an area before eventually respecting it later.

So the better question is not simply:

“Is there an FVG?”

The better questions are:

What is the directional context?

Has the setup actually confirmed?

Where is the trade idea invalidated?

Where is the objective?

That is the thinking behind a more structured Fair Value Gap workflow.

An area of interest and an entry are not the same thing.

Price reaching an imbalance does not guarantee an immediate reversal or continuation. A setup can look attractive on the chart, but without confirmation it may still fail or remain incomplete.

This is why confirmation matters.

A proper setup should not only show the imbalance itself, but also provide more context around the idea:

Direction — which side the setup is currently favouring.

Entry confirmation — whether the trade idea is actually active.

Invalidation / Stop Loss — where the idea is no longer valid.

Target / Take Profit — where the move is expected to travel if it works.

Risk-to-Reward — whether the trade is even worth taking.

Without those elements, many traders end up treating every visible FVG as an automatic trade, which can quickly lead to poor entries and inconsistent results.

That is why I built LiquidityLabs FVG PRO for MetaTrader 5.

Instead of simply marking Fair Value Gaps, the indicator is designed to present a cleaner, more structured trade idea directly on the chart.

When a qualified setup is found, the chart can display:

A clear Entry

A defined Stop Loss

A projected Take Profit

A visible Risk-to-Reward

Additional live setup information through the dashboard

The goal is not to overload the chart with unnecessary information.

The goal is to make a stronger Fair Value Gap setup easier to read, easier to evaluate, and easier to manage.

A Fair Value Gap by itself is only part of the picture.

The real edge comes from understanding whether that imbalance is developing into an actual trade opportunity or whether it should simply remain an area of interest.

That distinction is what many traders miss.

LiquidityLabs FVG PRO was built around that principle.

If you want to take a look at the indicator, you can find it here:

LiquidityLabs FVG PRO:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189564

Trading involves risk. Setup Quality, Live Health, and TP Chance are analytical values and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance.