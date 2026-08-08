Three Digits For The First Time. Today Is $100.

Week Two Of The Nova Gold Rush Starts With The First Triple-Digit Price Of The Month.

$30 to $90 was week one. Today the price crosses into three digits for the first time, $100, and stays in that territory for the rest of the climb up to $330. The single-digit-dollar jumps of the opening week are behind this now.

Still under a third of where this ends on August 31st. Still cheap relative to the finish line, just no longer cheap the way $30 to $90 was.

What Changes Going Into Week Two

Nothing about the mechanic changes, still $10 a day, still climbing to $330 permanently. What changes is how the number reads. $100 sits differently than $90 did, psychologically if nothing else, and every day from here moves further from the range this started in.

Today's Number

$100. Tomorrow it's $110.

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Three digits for the first time. Still under a third of where this lands, just not single digits anymore.