Which Alpha Pulse AI Setup Fits Your Account? The Sizing Guide + First 30 Days Protocol

The most expensive mistake people make with an AI EA is not the purchase price. It is running someone else's configuration on an account it was never sized for, judging it after twelve trades, and deciding that "AI trading does not work".

Since the v3 wave started, the question I get most is some version of: "will Alpha Pulse work on my account?" So instead of another feature list, this post is the actual operating manual I wish every buyer read first: how to size it, how to configure it, and how to run the first 30 days so you end up with a verdict you can trust. Including the part where I tell some of you not to buy it.

First, what you are configuring

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI does not ship as one fixed strategy. The EA sends structured market context to current AI models and trades based on their analysis, and how aggressive that process is depends on the personality you configure. Three core presets cover most traders:

The Conservative Analyst: higher timeframe structure, multiple confluences required, few trades per week. Built for smooth over spectacular.

higher timeframe structure, multiple confluences required, few trades per week. Built for smooth over spectacular. The Momentum Hunter: reacts to volatility, catches moves early, trades considerably more. Higher potential, noisier equity curve.

reacts to volatility, catches moves early, trades considerably more. Higher potential, noisier equity curve. The Adaptive Trader: reads market regime first, then adjusts. Conservative in ranges, more aggressive in trends.

You can also write your own prompt from scratch, but you should not start there. Start from a preset, run it unchanged long enough to have data, and only then customize. I covered the preset system in detail here: AI Trading Preset System: How to Choose the Right Strategy Without Building From Scratch.

The sizing guide, by account

Under $200: do not buy this EA. Not because it will not run, but because the math does not respect you. API costs land around $20 to $50 per month depending on trading frequency. On a $150 account that is a guaranteed monthly drag of over 13% before a single trade is taken. No strategy survives that headwind. Grow the account first.

$200 to $500: Conservative Analyst, minimum risk, low analysis frequency. This is absolute-minimum territory. Low risk per trade, few positions, and a lower analysis frequency so the API bill stays at the bottom of that range. The goal for these first months is not income, it is a verified track record of the EA working on your broker with your settings.

$500 to $2,000: the sweet spot for a first serious run. The recommended minimum is $500 for a reason: API costs shrink to background noise, position sizing gets breathing room, and you can run the Adaptive preset the way it was designed. Standard risk sits around 1 to 2% per trade.

Funded and prop accounts: drop risk to 0.5% and respect the daily limits. The presets can be configured around daily drawdown rules, and this part is non-negotiable: a funded account does not die from a bad strategy, it dies from one oversized day. Conservative settings, 0.5% per trade, and let consistency do the work.

The temperament axis nobody talks about

Here is the filter that matters more than account size: the right preset is the one you can leave alone.

If you check your phone every hour, the Momentum Hunter will eventually push you into manual intervention, and manual intervention is how systematic performance dies. Pick the configuration that matches your anxiety level, not your ambition. A conservative preset you never touch beats an aggressive preset you keep overriding.

How to run it well: the first 30 days protocol

This is the part most buyers skip, and it is the part that decides whether you end up with a working system or a refund request. Four rules:

1. First week: demo or minimum size, and hands off

Run the EA on demo or at minimum risk for the first week. You are not testing profitability yet, you are testing plumbing: does the API connection hold, do orders execute cleanly on your broker, do the logs make sense, does your VPS stay up. A week of boring, verified operation is worth more than any backtest screenshot.

2. Do not judge before the sample exists

Decide in advance what your evaluation window is, and make it trades, not days. Thirty trades is a bare minimum before any judgment; fewer than that and you are reading tea leaves. Write the number down before you start. The single most common way people destroy a working system is reacting to the first losing week of a sample they committed to.

3. Change one variable at a time, never mid-trade

Prompt tweaks are powerful, which is exactly why they are dangerous. The discipline: never edit the prompt while a position is open, never change more than one thing between evaluation windows, and keep a log of every version with the date. If you change the preset, the risk, and the pairs all at once, you have three explanations for every result and therefore none.

4. Know the only two valid reasons to intervene

Infrastructure failure (VPS down, API errors, broker issues) and account protection (your daily loss limit hit). That is the whole list. "The AI is wrong about this trade" is not on it. The EA logs its reasoning for every decision precisely so you can review it AFTER the evaluation window, with a sample, instead of second-guessing it live with adrenaline.

What you are actually paying for

One thing that is structurally different about this EA and worth understanding before you buy: the intelligence layer is not frozen at purchase. When better AI models ship, the roster gets swapped and every user benefits without buying anything again. The last major swap and what it did to the live numbers is documented here, with the Myfxbook account public: Alpha Pulse AI Myfxbook Update After the Model Swap. Numbers move constantly, so check the live links on the product page rather than trusting any screenshot, mine included.

Transparency works the same way: every trade decision comes with the AI's reasoning in the logs. You will know why each trade was taken or skipped. No black box.

On the price, plainly

Alpha Pulse is at $597 today and on a published ladder: $100 more every two weeks until it reaches $997 in late September. This is not fake countdown-timer scarcity. It is the same documented ladder I ran on previous launches, and it moves on schedule whether anyone buys or not. I am telling you the schedule so you can decide with full information: if you were going to buy in September anyway, buying earlier is simply cheaper. If you are not ready, do not force it. The EA will still exist at $997.

Who should NOT buy this

To be direct: skip Alpha Pulse if you have no VPS and no plan to get one, if your account is under $200, if you expect zero losing weeks, or if you already know you will rewrite the prompt every time a trade loses. This EA rewards configuration discipline, not tinkering. The protocol above only works if you follow it.

Everyone else: MT5 version here, MT4 version here. Requirements: an MT5 or MT4 broker account, an OpenAI API key (setup instructions included), and ideally a VPS for 24/7 operation.

I publish honest breakdowns like this regularly. If you want them by email, the newsletter is at doittrading.com/newsletter.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. API costs are paid to the AI provider and are controlled by your configuration.