Trading strategies with indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

Trading strategy for MetaTrader 4 based on the indicator SFT Bullet Arrow

Multicurrency strategy - suitable for any currency pairs, as well as for trading metals, options and cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.)

Trading can be conducted on any timeframe.

Depending on your preferences, it can be used both scalping and intraday, as well as medium-term and long-term.

The basis for opening deals is the trend indicator SFT Bullet Arrow .

It determines the possible direction of the inputs.

Trading can be conducted using this indicator alone.



You can also use the SFT Trend Tape indicator to more accurately determine the inputs and filter out false signals.

Now we consider in detail both options.

And at the end of the article you can download a ready-made template with all the settings, as well as links to the indicators themselves with a description and a video overview of their capabilities.

Installation and Setup

Learn more about how to choose, install, test for free, as well as buy indicators, see YouTube on video tutorials.

The settings described in this manual are indicated for the EURUSD currency pair.

Other tools may require additional adjustment of the indicator parameters.

Experimenting a little, you can choose the settings for any trading tool.





Trading with the SFT Bullet Arrow indicator

Settings Indicator SFT Bullet Arrow :

Bullet Arrow Period = 10

Chart Depth = 1000

Alert Message = false

Alert Email = false

Alert Mobile = false

Trading Rules

The appearance of signal circles on the SFT Bullet Arrow indicator is a signal to open deals on the red circle open Sell or Put (for options)

on the blue circle open Buy or Call (for options) The direction of opened trades should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

The exit from the transaction is carried out by the opposite signal (see the picture). You can also exit the set orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, and TP to be equal to from 1 to 2 SL sizes.









Trading Strategy SFT Bullet Arrow + SFT Trend Tape

For a more accurate definition of inputs and filtering spurious signals, it is recommended to use an additional indicator.

The SFT Trend Tape indicator is great as such an add-on.

Their teamwork significantly increases the reliability and accuracy of inputs.

Settings Indicator SFT Bullet Arrow :

Bullet Arrow Period = 10

Chart Depth = 1000

Alert Message = false

Alert Email = false

Alert Mobile = false

Settings indicator SFT Trend Tape :

Trend Tape Period = 10

Trend Tape Smoothing = false

Trading Rules

The color of the SFT Trend Tape indicator allows you to open only deals that match the given color.

Inputs are still made by the signals from the SFT Bullet Arrow indicator.

But only if the color of the appeared lace matches the color of the SFT Trend Tape indicator.

When dyeing SFT Trend Tape in red, only Sell or Put positions are considered for opening (for options)

in red, only Sell or Put positions are considered for opening (for options) on the red circle SFT Bullet Arrow open Sell or Put (for options)





open Sell or Put (for options) When the SFT Trend Tape indicator is dyed blue, only Buy or Call positions (for options) are considered for opening

indicator is dyed blue, only Buy or Call positions (for options) are considered for opening on the blue circle SFT Bullet Arrow open Buy or Call (for options)





open Buy or Call (for options) When dyeing the SFT Trend Tape indicator yellow, you should refrain from opening any positions.

The direction of opened trades should correspond to the trend direction on a higher timeframe and the current color of the SFT Trend Tape indicator on it should be the same color.

If you trade on M1 or M5, then you should focus on M30 and H1.

When trading on M15, M30 and H1, we focus on H4, D1 and W1, respectively.

The exit from the transaction is carried out on the opposite signal of the SFT Bullet Arrow indicator (see picture).

You can also exit the set orders SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL for the nearest extremum, and TP to be equal to from 1 to 2 SL sizes.

SFT Trend Tape Indicator great for trading levels.

You can learn more about such methods of work here: Trading strategy with SFT Trend Tape indicator





It is recommended to work with this strategy only with reliable and proven brokers. Who have no problems with the withdrawal of funds.

It is also desirable that ECN has accounts with a low spread and a low commission per transaction.

Before you decide to open a trading account, be sure to read online reviews about your broker.

Well, if you have difficulties with choosing a company, then in my blog you can find brokers with whom I personally work .





These companies can be trusted.

For more than seven years of experience working with them, no problems have arisen.

Always adequate trading conditions, quality support and quick withdrawal.

Choose any of them: LIST HERE

Indicators and template with settings

We wish you a stable and profitable trade!

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