General TRADING FAQ and Recommendations

This section covers basic questions regarding trading with my Expert Advisors

What is the minimum deposit needed to start trading with this EA?

It depends on the selected strategy. There are many strategies available, and each carries a different level of risk. A list of potential strategies can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751379

Orders are opened with delays or fail to open at all, what to do?



99% of the time, this is a problem on your broker's side. Try using another account.

How to quickly close all positions and cancel all orders of the EA?

Pending orders and market positions must be removed separately, as in most cases deleting pending orders without changing the settings will cause the EA to recreate them over and over again.

To remove pending orders, set the number of grid levels to zero in the settings. Only active positions will remain open, which can then be closed either manually or using a special button that can also be enabled in the settings.

Is it possible to bypass the broker's limit on the number of pending orders?

This is possible in semi-automatic mode in EAs above the Magic Grid level. To do this, you need to manually change the starting price while maintaining the set step size. In effect, this method allows you to move the entire grid following the market price at any time.

For example, if the starting price is 1.2525 and the step is 25 pips, you can set the new price to 1.2550. In this case, 1 order will be added at the top, and 1 order will be removed at the bottom (if it is a pending order). If you shift the starting price up by 10 steps, the entire grid will shift up by those 10 steps, and the lower pending orders will be automatically deleted. Meanwhile, separate statistics will be kept for market positions that end up outside the grid, and individual management options will become available for them.

Master Grid MT5 implements a dedicated mechanism for automatic step-by-step shifting of initial prices, and as few as 4 pending orders may be sufficient for the full operation of all types of grid-trading EAs (of any size). Details here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754560

In Quattro Grid MT5, Harmony Grid MT5, and Alpha Grid MT5, in addition to Master Grid MT5's functionality, an even more advanced mechanism for using a minimum number of pending orders has been implemented, which allows applying various grid multipliers. Details here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/755898

Why are some orders placed inaccurately (with a price discrepancy)?

The operation of the Expert Advisors is based on the use of pending orders. Therefore, position opening accuracy depends mainly on slippage at the moment these orders are triggered.

If the account operates in Market Execution mode, slippage may occur when a pending order is executed, causing the actual opening price to differ from the calculated one.

If an Instant Execution account is used, positions are opened at the requested price (provided the order is successfully executed), so the accuracy of the EA remains at its maximum.

How to use MetaTrader's trailing stop for each separate position?

A trailing stop is the automatic movement of the Stop Loss level following price movement.

In my Expert Advisors, the Stop Loss level for each order is set by the grid parameters and is continuously monitored by default. Therefore, if you manually enable a trailing stop for an individual position (via the terminal's context menu), the EA will restore the Stop Loss value specified in the grid settings during its next check.

Starting from the User Grid version and higher, Stop Loss control can be disabled. In this case, the EA will stop modifying the Stop Loss level, allowing trailing stops, as well as any other changes made manually or by third-party tools, to work without restrictions.

How to run multiple Expert Advisors on the same instrument (currency pair)?

Only one Expert Advisor can be run on a single MetaTrader chart. However, you can open any number of separate charts for the same trading instrument. For example, if you open two EURUSD charts, you can attach a separate EA to each of them.

This method also works if you need to run the same EA on a single instrument with different settings (for example, to test various trading strategies or time-based configurations).

Important: you must set a unique Magic Number for each instance of the EA. This allows the EAs to distinguish their own trades and avoid interfering with each other.

Can you give me the best settings so that I always win?

There are no Expert Advisors capable of automatically generating profits under all circumstances. The same settings may show good results during a certain period, but as market conditions change, their effectiveness may decline. Therefore, successful automated trading requires understanding how the chosen approach works, managing risks, and making timely parameter adjustments.

Each trader independently determines their capital size, acceptable risk level, and suitable trading style. My EAs are designed not as a source of guaranteed profit, but as a flexible tool to help automate the trading process and execute your own trading ideas more effectively. My personal tips on choosing settings can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772996

How to trade against a trend while using a long-term grid strategy?

Increase Take Profits for orders with the trend and decrease Take Profits for orders against the trend. Decrease the grid step with the trend and increase it against the trend. Change the grid step in multiples of the base value (for example, 2 or 3 times) to easily restore the initial configuration later without a chaotic arrangement of orders.

Increase the number of levels with the trend and decrease their number against the trend. Change lot sizes, gradually increasing them in the direction of market movement and decreasing them against it. Temporarily disable opening new orders against the trend, keeping only already existing positions. If needed, completely change the trading strategy, choosing new parameters in the tester for similar market conditions.

The main idea is not to fight the trend, but to gradually shift the grid in its favor without realizing accumulated losses. You can read more about this here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772997