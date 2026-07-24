ONE MAN ARMY – nothing but upwards!

It's so satisfying when you open your trading results and see your capital grow by a couple of percent every day! That's exactly how my trading bot, ONE MAN ARMY, works. It's already increased my trading account capital by 168% and shows no signs of stopping. Try my trading results in your account!





ONLINE MONITORING OF EA ONE MAN ARMY WORK: Trading Portfolio (Double Shot Trading) - LIVE SIGNAL Trading Portfolio (Standard Trading) - LIVE SIGNAL Description of EA ONE MAN ARMY - DESCRIPTION PAGE

A little about One Man Army:



Without the Martingale strategy and averaging

Each trade is protected by a stop loss.

Suitable for both proprietary trading and private trading

Trading timeframe: M15

Assets: 17 currency pairs

Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and above)

Minimum starting capital: $500







