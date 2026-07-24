ONE MAN ARMY – nothing but upwards!

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It's so satisfying when you open your trading results and see your capital grow by a couple of percent every day! That's exactly how my trading bot, ONE MAN ARMY, works. It's already increased my trading account capital by 168% and shows no signs of stopping. Try my trading results in your account!
ONLINE MONITORING OF EA ONE MAN ARMY WORK:
Trading Portfolio (Double Shot Trading) - LIVE SIGNAL
Trading Portfolio (Standard Trading) - LIVE SIGNAL
Description of EA ONE MAN ARMY - DESCRIPTION PAGE
A little about One Man Army:
- Without the Martingale strategy and averaging
- Each trade is protected by a stop loss.
- Suitable for both proprietary trading and private trading
- Trading timeframe: M15
- Assets: 17 currency pairs
- Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and above)
- Minimum starting capital: $500