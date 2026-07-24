ONE MAN ARMY – nothing but upwards!
My Trading

ONE MAN ARMY – nothing but upwards!

24 July 2026, 12:10
Ihor Otkydach
Ihor Otkydach
0
53

It's so satisfying when you open your trading results and see your capital grow by a couple of percent every day! That's exactly how my trading bot, ONE MAN ARMY, works. It's already increased my trading account capital by 168% and shows no signs of stopping. Try my trading results in your account!


ONLINE MONITORING OF EA ONE MAN ARMY WORK:

Trading Portfolio (Double Shot Trading) -   LIVE SIGNAL

Trading Portfolio (Standard Trading) -   LIVE SIGNAL

Description of EA ONE MAN ARMY -   DESCRIPTION PAGE

A little about One Man Army:

  • Without the Martingale strategy and averaging
  • Each trade is protected by a stop loss.
  • Suitable for both proprietary trading and private trading
  • Trading timeframe: M15
  • Assets: 17 currency pairs
  • Recommended leverage: any (from 1:30 and above)
  • Minimum starting capital: $500



#ONE MAN ARMY – nothing but upwards!