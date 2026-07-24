2 Trades, 40 Pips, Free Trading System

Precision Trading Made Simple

Say hello to the free Quant Sniper System for MetaTrader 5—a high-precision technical analysis engine designed to give clear, non-repainting trade entries with automated risk and reward projections.

Take a look at this recent setup on the EURUSD M15 chart.

Double Victory: 40 Pips Captured

In this chart setup, the Quant Sniper System caught two consecutive setups with clean execution:

The Bullish Reversal: A crisp BUY signal caught the upward momentum, hitting the Take Profit target cleanly at 1.14341 for a swift +20 pips. The Bearish Breakdown: Shortly after the trend shifted, the system fired a sharp SELL signal, riding the downward drop straight into the target zone at 1.13843 for another +20 pips.

That’s +40 pips locked in across two clean signals —no second-guessing, no lagging delays, and absolutely no signal repainting !

Key Features Built Right Into Your Chart

100% Non-Repainting Signals: Once an arrow or zone appears, it stays. What you see on historical bars is exactly what fired live.

Dual Operational Modes: Switch effortlessly between Scalping Mode (fast-paced entries with tight risk) and Day Trading Mode (balanced dynamic risk for standard timeframes).

Automated Risk/Reward Zones: The indicator automatically projects your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with visual trade zones right on the chart, taking the guesswork out of position sizing.

Live HUD Dashboard: Keep an eye on real-time market bias, current ATR volatility, spread, and signal counts without cluttering your workspace.

Multi-Asset Compatibility: Works smoothly across Forex pairs, indices, crypto, and commodities on any timeframe.

Upgrade Your Trading Toolkit Today

Whether you are looking for quick scalps on smaller timeframes or looking to ride intraday trends, the Quant Sniper System provides the structure and clarity needed to navigate fast-moving markets.

Join our community for live updates, settings, and strategies at the MQL Workshop Channel

Ready to test it out yourself? Grab your copy today via the Quant Sniper System Free Download Page



