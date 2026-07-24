Trend Counteraction in Long-Term Grid Trading



Overview

One of the main challenges of any long-term grid strategy is the emergence of a strong directional market movement. In such situations, most traders either close the entire grid at a loss or hope that the market will eventually return.

In practice, however, there is a third option—not to close the grid, but to gradually adapt it to changing market conditions. Most of my Expert Advisors allow you to modify the parameters of an already deployed grid, making it possible to protect against a prolonged trend by using one or several of the following methods:

Increase the Take Profit levels of orders in the direction of the trend and reduce the Take Profit levels of counter-trend orders. Decrease the grid step in the direction of the trend and increase it against the trend. Change the grid step by a multiple of the original value (for example, by 2 or 3 times), allowing the original grid configuration to be restored later without creating a chaotic order layout. Increase the number of grid levels in the direction of the trend and decrease their number against the trend. Adjust lot sizes by gradually increasing them in the direction of the market movement and decreasing them against it. Temporarily disable opening new orders against the trend while keeping the existing positions. If necessary, completely change the trading strategy by selecting new parameters in the Strategy Tester using similar market conditions.



Why Fully Automated Systems Have Limitations

I have never relied on fully autonomous trading. The market is constantly changing, so settings that worked perfectly yesterday may become ineffective over time.

The Strategy Tester allows you to find good baseline parameters, but this is only a starting point. When market conditions change, the trader must be able to intervene and adjust the Expert Advisor's behavior.

That is why most of my grid Expert Advisors place great emphasis on the ability to manually adjust grid parameters at any time after the grid has been deployed. In this case, the Expert Advisor is not a replacement for the trader, but a tool that allows an already open grid to be gradually adapted to changing market conditions without having to realize the accumulated loss.

The main idea is not to fight the trend, but to gradually move to its side. Instead of realizing losses, we use the existing grid as the basis for further trading, changing only its operating parameters.