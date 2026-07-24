Trend Counteraction in Long-Term Grid Trading

Overview
One of the main challenges of any long-term grid strategy is the emergence of a strong directional market movement. In such situations, most traders either close the entire grid at a loss or hope that the market will eventually return.
In practice, however, there is a third option—not to close the grid, but to gradually adapt it to changing market conditions. Most of my Expert Advisors allow you to modify the parameters of an already deployed grid, making it possible to protect against a prolonged trend by using one or several of the following methods:
- Increase the Take Profit levels of orders in the direction of the trend and reduce the Take Profit levels of counter-trend orders.
- Decrease the grid step in the direction of the trend and increase it against the trend.
- Change the grid step by a multiple of the original value (for example, by 2 or 3 times), allowing the original grid configuration to be restored later without creating a chaotic order layout.
- Increase the number of grid levels in the direction of the trend and decrease their number against the trend.
- Adjust lot sizes by gradually increasing them in the direction of the market movement and decreasing them against it.
- Temporarily disable opening new orders against the trend while keeping the existing positions.
- If necessary, completely change the trading strategy by selecting new parameters in the Strategy Tester using similar market conditions.
Why Fully Automated Systems Have Limitations
I have never relied on fully autonomous trading. The market is constantly changing, so settings that worked perfectly yesterday may become ineffective over time.
The Strategy Tester allows you to find good baseline parameters, but this is only a starting point. When market conditions change, the trader must be able to intervene and adjust the Expert Advisor's behavior.
That is why most of my grid Expert Advisors place great emphasis on the ability to manually adjust grid parameters at any time after the grid has been deployed. In this case, the Expert Advisor is not a replacement for the trader, but a tool that allows an already open grid to be gradually adapted to changing market conditions without having to realize the accumulated loss.
The main idea is not to fight the trend, but to gradually move to its side. Instead of realizing losses, we use the existing grid as the basis for further trading, changing only its operating parameters.
Which Settings Can Be Changed
Depending on the situation, you can use one or several adaptation methods.
1. Adjusting Take Profit Levels
The simplest option.
If an uptrend is expected:
- Increase the Take Profit levels of Buy positions.
- Reduce the Take Profit levels of Sell positions.
As a result, Buy positions can generate greater profits in the direction of the trend, while Sell positions will close much faster during every pullback.
2. Adjusting the Grid Step
Another method is to change the distance between new orders.
For example:
- Decrease the Buy grid step in the direction of the trend.
- Increase the Sell grid step against the trend.
Alternatively, increase the number of grid levels in the direction of the trend and reduce them against it.
This gradually shifts the profit potential toward the current market movement.
3. Adjusting the Grid Step by Multiples
If the change in market conditions is expected to be temporary, it is better to change the grid step by whole multiples rather than arbitrarily.
For example:
- Double the grid step of orders against the trend.
- Halve the grid step of orders in the direction of the trend.
- If necessary, use multipliers such as 3, 4, and so on.
This approach has very little impact on the overall grid structure. New levels remain multiples of the original grid step, keeping the order layout logical and predictable.
This is especially useful for long-term trading. When the market returns to a ranging condition or the trader decides to return to the original strategy, it is sufficient to restore the original grid step. Since all intermediate adjustments were made as multiples of the original step, the grid returns to its original configuration with virtually no unnecessary disorder.
In other words, the grid is not rebuilt chaotically—it only temporarily changes its density in the required direction. This greatly simplifies further position management and makes all changes fully reversible.
4. Adjusting Lot Sizes
If necessary, the lot size distribution can be changed.
For example:
- Increase Buy lot sizes.
- Reduce Sell lot sizes.
If the market later reverses, the distribution can be changed in the opposite direction.
In this way, the grid gradually adapts to current market conditions without making drastic changes to the overall strategy.
5. Temporarily Disabling Orders Against the Trend
Sometimes the most reasonable decision is to stop opening new orders against the current market movement.
For example:
- Keep existing Sell positions open.
- Temporarily stop placing new Sell orders.
- Continue building only the Buy grid.
During market corrections, the existing Sell positions will gradually close, while no new positions will be opened to increase the drawdown.
Combining Adaptation Methods
The methods described above are by no means mutually exclusive. On the contrary, in practice they are most often used together.
For example, you can simultaneously:
- Increase Take Profit levels in the direction of the trend.
- Decrease the grid step in the direction of the trend.
- Increase the number of grid levels in the direction of the trend.
- Increase the grid step against the trend.
- Reduce the lot sizes of counter-trend orders.
- Temporarily disable opening new orders against the trend.
It is precisely the combination of several adjustments that allows the grid to be adapted as smoothly as possible to new market conditions.
Depending on the situation, additional adaptation methods can also be used:
- Temporarily switch to intraday trading.
- Limit trading to a specific price range.
- Switch from a long-term strategy to a shorter-term one.
- Use scalping during ranging market conditions.
- Completely change the strategy by selecting new parameters in the Strategy Tester using similar historical market periods.
Since manual intervention is possible at any time, switching between different trading approaches takes very little time.
Another Important Feature of Long-Term Trading
When holding positions for a long time, the main enemy is no longer the drawdown itself, but swaps.
Even if the market eventually returns to the desired level, accumulated swaps can significantly reduce profits or eliminate them completely.
Therefore, for this type of strategy, it is advisable to choose trading instruments:
- with minimal swaps
- or completely swap-free
Conclusion
No Expert Advisor is capable of completely replacing a human trader. The market is constantly changing, so the success of long-term grid trading depends not only on the quality of the algorithm, but also on the ability to adapt it to changing market conditions in a timely manner.
An Expert Advisor should not be a system that trades instead of the trader, but a tool that allows the grid to be quickly adjusted to current market conditions.
That is why my grid Expert Advisors focus not on full automation, but on maximum flexibility in managing an already active grid. The ability to adjust Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, grid step, order density, lot sizes, the number of grid levels, and the direction of opening new positions makes it much easier to withstand prolonged market trends.