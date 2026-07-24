METEORA - COMING SOON TO MQL5

Hi all!

I've created a new manual trading system, METEORA, and started testing it on a real account! It's likely to be the best system I've ever made. Of course, it's best not to rush into making sweeping statements, and I'll conduct thorough testing of this strategy first. If everything works well, I'll publish it in MQL5!



You can learn how this system works and how I test it in my video. I'll be publishing my live trading videos once a week, and you'll be able to learn more.

Some information about the METEORA trading system:

Trading timeframe: H1

Trading assets - any (I test on 20 different currency pairs)

Account type - any

Leverage - any

Can be used for Prop Trading



