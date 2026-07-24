Footprint and Order Flow Templates





Footprint and Order Flow Indicator: Setup Guide and Templates



To ensure the indicator works correctly with real volume data, you need to use a trading platform that provides actual exchange volumes (for example, AMP).

1. Quick Start: Setting up Real Volumes

The fastest way to get real volume data is to use the AMP terminal:

Download the terminal: Download AMP MT5

Download AMP MT5 Install and launch the application.

Inside the MT5 terminal (not on the website), go to File -> Open an Account .

(not on the website), go to -> . Select AMP Global Clearing, then choose "Open a demo account" and enter your details to get access to exchange data.

2. Install the Indicator in the New Terminal

Since you are using a freshly installed AMP terminal, you need to download your purchased indicator into it:

In your new AMP MT5 terminal, log into your MQL5 account (go to Tools -> Options -> Community tab). Open the Toolbox window (press Ctrl+T ), navigate to the Market tab, and select the Purchases section. Find the indicator and click Install.

3. Installation of Templates

I have prepared a pack of optimized templates to help you start trading immediately.

Download link: Market Templates.zip

How to install:

In your MT5 terminal, go to File -> Open Data Folder. Copy all folders from the downloaded archive into your MQL5 directory. Refresh your indicators list in the Navigator or restart the terminal.

4. How to Use and Naming Convention

If you have real volumes enabled (brokers like AMP, Finam, etc.), use the Footprint/Footprint_Templates indicator from the Market folder to select a template. Important: You must switch to the timeframe specified in the template name before applying it.

Understanding the template names:

Example: m5 TF M15 Mode 2.tpl

m5 — The MT5 chart timeframe you should select first.

TF M15 — The Footprint candle period.

Full Template List:

01. m5 TF M15 white.tpl

02. m5 TF M15 white.tpl

03. h1 Profiles D1.tpl

04. h1 Filter VWAP.tpl

05. h1 Stack Filter.tpl

06. m5 TF H1 Profiles b.tpl

07. Vol Filter White.tpl

08. m5 TF M15 black.tpl

09. m5 TF M15 black.tpl

10. m15 Minimalism.tpl

11. m15 TF H1 white.tpl

12. m1 TF H1 Profiles.tpl

13. m15 TF H4 3 TOP.tpl

14. Current white.tpl

15. m5 TF M15 Mode 2.tpl

16. m5 TF M15 viol.tpl

5. Troubleshooting

When you first launch a template, the indicator begins loading transaction history. This may take a few moments depending on your internet speed (usually less than 10 seconds). If the indicators are not displayed immediately after the pause, simply click on the template again or press the Refresh button.