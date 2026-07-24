General SETTINGS Questions and Recommendations

This section covers basic questions regarding the selection of settings for my products

There are no Expert Advisors capable of automatically generating profits under all circumstances. The same settings may show good results during a certain period, but as market conditions change, their effectiveness may decline. Therefore, successful automated trading requires understanding how the chosen approach works, managing risks, and making timely parameter adjustments.

Recommendations on choosing trading strategies can be found in the "Trading" section on this page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751379

What is the best way to start learning about the EA?

I recommend first watching the videos on the product page. They demonstrate the main features of the Expert Advisor and its most common use cases. After that, it will be much easier to understand the purpose of individual parameters.

Also, I strongly recommend using the EA on a regular demo account for some time before running it on a live account.

This will allow you to comfortably get familiar with its capabilities, understand the purpose of key parameters, and see how changing settings affects trading, without risking real funds.

What are the best settings?

There are no best settings.

The same parameters can work well in one market situation and significantly worse in another. In addition, each trader independently determines their acceptable risk, trading style, and the tasks that the EA should solve.

Why does the EA have so many settings?

It is designed this way to support as many trading strategies as possible while providing maximum flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions.

At the same time, you do not need to use all of the available functionality. Most users regularly adjust only a small number of parameters, while the remaining features can stay disabled until they are actually needed.

For convenience, all parameters are organized into functional groups, most of which can be enabled or disabled with a single switch. This allows you to use the Expert Advisor as a ready-to-use solution immediately after installation, while gradually exploring its more advanced capabilities as needed.

Unfortunately, the current technical limitations of the platform do not allow input parameters to be organized into collapsible categories. However, you can use ready-made settings files (set files), edit them, and save your own configurations for future use. You can learn more about how this works here >>

Is it possible to just use the default settings?

Not recommended.

Default settings are merely a basic template required for publishing the Expert Advisor on the MQL5 Market.

They are not optimal for live trading and cannot account for your deposit, risk level, trading instrument, and current market conditions.

How should I choose the right settings?

I use the MetaTrader Strategy Tester and its optimization feature.

First, I identify the current market situation and look for a period in history that, in my opinion, has similar conditions. Then I run an optimization of the selected parameters on this period and analyze the results.

When selecting settings, not only maximum profit is considered, but also other metrics:

drawdown size;

performance stability;

number of trades;

various performance ratios.

After that, it is advisable to additionally test the selected settings on another similar historical period. If the results remain acceptable, they can be used for live trading.

It is important to understand that settings are not permanent. The market changes, so parameters that worked well in one situation may require adjustments over time. One of the main features of my grid EAs is the ability to change many parameters even after trading has started. If the market situation changes, you can select new settings and adapt the active strategy without needing to close the grid completely.

To speed up optimization during initial parameter selection, you can use modeling modes with lower detail, such as "Open prices only" or OHLC.

However, it is important to understand that the choice of mode depends on the features of a specific strategy. If a strategy requires a more precise calculation of the current market state — for example, monitoring floating profit in monetary terms or other parameters depending on intra-bar price movement — it is better to use more precise modeling modes.

In any case, after optimization, it is recommended to test the selected settings separately in "Every tick" mode, and if necessary, "Every tick based on real ticks". Such a test will allow you to evaluate how much the results differ from the fast optimization and whether this difference is acceptable for the specific strategy.

This is my own approach. You can use any other method that you consider more suitable.

Why are the settings made as regular input parameters instead of being placed on fancy panels?

Precisely for the sake of the Strategy Tester.

If the parameters are located among standard MetaTrader input data, they can be fully utilized during testing and optimization.

In addition, my Expert Advisors are specifically optimized for the fastest possible testing. If speed is particularly important, it is recommended to disable the display of all graphical elements.

Can I run the Expert Advisor on multiple computers at the same time?

I do not recommend this.

Some features rely on local MetaTrader terminal data. If you run the Expert Advisor on another computer, some data may be lost or reset.

If you need to transfer the EA to a new device, it is best to move the entire MetaTrader terminal folder.

Is it possible to use the EA not only for grid trading?

Yes.

Many informational and monitoring features of my Expert Advisors can also be used in manual trading, and some capabilities are even suitable for monitoring the operation of other EAs.

Can I change the settings once trading has begun?

In most of my Expert Advisors, yes.

It is precisely the ability to gradually change the parameters of an already deployed grid that allows you to adapt the strategy to changing market conditions without having to stop trading completely.

Should settings be updated on a regular basis?

Not necessarily.

Settings should be changed only when there are objective reasons to do so. If the strategy continues to match current market conditions, changing parameters just for the sake of change makes no sense.

Is it possible to use third-party set files?

