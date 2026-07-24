This section covers the main questions that apply to all my products

How do your Expert Advisors (EAs) differ from one another?



All Expert Advisors with the word "Grid" in their name have a certain basic functionality that expands as the price of the software increases. In other words, the more expensive the EA, the broader its functionality and the more trading strategies it allows you to implement.

The FIRST

group includes EAs that can simultaneously support only two grids on a single chart (BUY & SELL):





Magic Grid MT5 >> User Grid MT5 >> Elastic Grid MT5 >> Master Grid MT5



The SECOND group represents a development of ideas from the most advanced EA in the first group. This group offers expanded functionality and supports four independent grids on a single chart: BuyUp, BuyDown, SellUp, SellDown.

Quattro Grid MT5 >> Harmony Grid MT5 >> Alpha Grid MT5

Describing in detail exactly how the EAs differ from each other is quite difficult, as the volume of additional functionality compared to the "lightest" version is indeed substantial. Please read the description of each product you are interested in and choose the one whose capabilities are sufficient for your tasks.

What is the difference between the MT4 and MT5 versions?

The MT5 versions with the same names are slightly more functional and are updated more frequently.

How can I purchase your Expert Advisor?

Only through the MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498

There is no other legal way to purchase my EAs!

Any other offers on third-party resources are a scam.

What limitations do the Expert Advisors have?

Any of my Expert Advisors fully performs its declared functionality without any operational limitations.

However, there are limitations on the number of EA activations, which are controlled directly by the MQL5 Market platform.

Details: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#activation (item 5)

How to update the Expert Advisor?

Text guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498#update

Video: https://youtu.be/0RuNdX7CW3U?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeKI8pl71L4W_WTwQVs3XC7g

I receive error notifications, what should I do?

I am personally interested in fixing any bugs! If you receive error notifications or believe that some calculations are being done incorrectly, please let me know in the product comments or via private messages.

If these errors are indeed related to the operation of my EA, I will definitely fix them!

Where can I read a detailed description of the settings?

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768544

How much does the source code cost?

The source code is not for sale.

Is custom feature development on request possible?

This is possible, but subject to several conditions:

— I must have free time for this.

— I do not hand over the source code.

— The copyright remains with me, and I can distribute and use the developed functionality at my discretion.

— Most likely, the customization will be released as a separate public Expert Advisor with its own price.

Do you offer a discount to customers who have already bought another one of your EAs?

Unfortunately, the technical capabilities of the platform do not allow for individual discounts for specific clients, and I do not consider it appropriate to lower the price for everyone at once for at least 24 hours (which is required by the Market rules). If you have any suggestions regarding this matter, please write to me in private messages.

Information for reference:

Any of my Expert Advisors is a fully independent trading program that completely implements all the features declared in its description! At the same time, I do not assume any obligations to create additional functionality for any specific product. In practice, this may happen, but I reserve the right to decide on my own what exactly is worth adding to an already existing EA and what is not.

My concept for developing grid trading ideas (!) implies that new functionality, which I personally consider a significant addition, is implemented only in new products and at different prices, which I also determine individually based on various circumstances. At the moment, each of my new Expert Advisors becomes more sophisticated, but this is not a strict rule. Not everyone likes an abundance of settings, and perhaps in the future, I will release more specialized versions.

I have a specific plan for the further development of my own ideas, and this potential is far from exhausted. I also keep a list of user wishes and try to take them into account when possible. However, I cannot make public promises to develop a particular Expert Advisor by a certain date, as I do not have enough free time for such precise planning. Because of this, the pauses between the release of new EAs can be quite significant.