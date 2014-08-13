Free to Download: PriceChannel Parabolic System by Manually and the EAs

PriceChannel Parabolic system was created for MQL5.COM portal and can be downloaded for free by indicators, templates, trading results, EAs by source codes and forwardtesting/backtesting results of the EAs.

PriceChannel Parabolic system is one of the best system for Metatrader and for now - it is totally free by source codes and HowTo instructions.

Go to the links below:

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread )



this thread PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here , same for white background , how to install



here white background how to install Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT

PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on

is on this post

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download



How to trade



The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting

Trading examples

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statement ( 77 dollars in less than 1 hour)

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