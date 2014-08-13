Free to Download: PriceChannel Parabolic System by Manually and the EAs
Trading Strategies

Free to Download: PriceChannel Parabolic System by Manually and the EAs

13 August 2014, 21:20
Peter Gervas
Peter Gervas
0
871

PriceChannel Parabolic system was created for MQL5.COM portal and can be downloaded for free by indicators, templates, trading results, EAs by source codes and forwardtesting/backtesting results of the EAs.

PriceChannel Parabolic system is one of the best system for Metatrader and for now - it is totally free by source codes and HowTo instructions.

Go to the links below:

PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition

  • indicators and template to download for black background (first post of this thread)
  • PriceChannel indicator is on CodeBase here, same for white background, how to install
  • Clock indicator to be used with this trading system - Indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT 
  • PriceChannel ColorPar Ichi system is on this post

Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download


How to trade

 
The settingas for EAs: optimization and backtesting 

Trading examples

Metaquotes demo 

 

GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000

Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000

RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000

#PriceChannel Parabolic system, PriceChannel indicator, CodeBas, ColorPar Ichi system