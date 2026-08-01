Baby Bot
Trading Strategies

Baby Bot

1 August 2026, 17:20
Aleksandr Makarov
Aleksandr Makarov
0
75


Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384952

Only 1-2 orders with stop loss and take profit


📊 Installation instructions

After your purchase, please send me a private

message (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810) and send me your trading account number (this is a standard security measure against fraudsters).

Open the EUR/USD M1 currency pair and drag the advisor onto the chart.

Click the checkbox to allow Algo trading

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Go to Settings:

Switch to True Real Trading mode

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Copy the WebRequest URL: http://club-investors.com

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Go to the terminal settings, add your address, and check the boxes for automatic trading.

(Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL)

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Click OK
Go to the "Expert Advisor" tab.

  • I recommend leaving all parameters at their default values—they don't require any changes.

  • In the "Capital Management" section, make sure Automatic Lot is selected.

  • The only thing I recommend adjusting is the acceptable drawdown level. Set it to -10%.

  • Important! Before launching the Expert Advisor, be sure to switch to Live Trading mode.
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    If you've done everything correctly, you'll see the "Online" status in the info panel and synchronization will begin.


    Now all you have to do is enjoy your profits!

    MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188354

    MT4 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188185


    #Baby Bot