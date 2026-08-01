Only 1-2 orders with stop loss and take profit

After your purchase, please send me a private

message (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810) and send me your trading account number (this is a standard security measure against fraudsters).

Open the EUR/USD M1 currency pair and drag the advisor onto the chart.

Click the checkbox to allow Algo trading

Go to Settings:

Switch to True Real Trading mode

Copy the WebRequest URL: http://club-investors.com

Go to the terminal settings, add your address, and check the boxes for automatic trading.

(Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL)



