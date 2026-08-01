Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384952
Only 1-2 orders with stop loss and take profit
📊 Installation instructions
After your purchase, please send me a private
message (https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bossik2810) and send me your trading account number (this is a standard security measure against fraudsters).
Open the EUR/USD M1 currency pair and drag the advisor onto the chart.
Click the checkbox to allow Algo trading
Go to Settings:
Switch to True Real Trading mode
Copy the WebRequest URL: http://club-investors.com
Go to the terminal settings, add your address, and check the boxes for automatic trading.
(Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors -> Allow WebRequest for listed URL)
- I recommend leaving all parameters at their default values—they don't require any changes.
- In the "Capital Management" section, make sure Automatic Lot is selected.
- The only thing I recommend adjusting is the acceptable drawdown level. Set it to -10%.
- Important! Before launching the Expert Advisor, be sure to switch to Live Trading mode.
Now all you have to do is enjoy your profits!
MT5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188354