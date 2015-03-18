WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, March 08 - 15 for Scalping Trading: Scalping and Intraday Forex Trading for Euro Dollar

MQL5 blogs"The strategy of scalping targets minor changes in the intra-day stock price movement to build up profits by frequent entry and exit throughout the trading session. It is sometimes seen as a subtype of the day trading technique; scalping involves multiple trades but with a very short holding period, few seconds to minutes. Since the positions are held for a very short period, the gains on a particular trade (or profits per trade) are small and thus scalpers indulge in numerous trades (even in hundreds during the day) to build up the profit. The limited time exposure to the market reduces the risk for the scalper."

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"Application-based FX trading platform Tradable has received some additional innovation, this time in the form of the Tradable Scalper workspace, which the firm states offers a stable, user-friendly layout that is able to effectively and seamlessly translate analysis into trades.

This functionality has been added just one week after the firm launched its Straddle Trader application for catching big moves in the market, and its Event Trader application which shows the upcoming news for the current day to allow traders to schedule trades based on expectations.

The apps provided allow for quick market overview and order entry, as well as effective trade management that benefit scalpers looking for fast execution of multiple orders."



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