⚡ Black Thunder EA – Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)







❓ Why is Black Thunder considered one of the best EAs?

Black Thunder uses a hedge-based entry system designed to prioritize capital protection. It adapts to changing market conditions and focuses on consistent risk management rather than aggressive trading.





💰 What will be the final price of Black Thunder?

The planned final price is $1,999 as the product continues to mature and gain wider adoption.





🖥️ I'm a beginner. Do you provide installation support?

Yes. We provide complete installation and setup support. If needed, we'll install and configure the EA on your computer remotely using AnyDesk.





📩 What should I do after purchasing?

Simply send us a message after your purchase. We'll provide complete guidance, setup instructions, and answer your questions. We usually respond within 3–4 hours. If required, we'll remotely install the EA on your PC via AnyDesk.





🏦 Which broker should I use?

We strongly recommend using an ECN account with low spreads for the best trading performance.





💻 How large is the Black Thunder codebase?

The latest version contains 10,000+ lines of code, developed with multiple safety checks, market filters, and performance optimizations.