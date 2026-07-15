XAUUSD Performance Comparison: Indicator vs. Expert Advisor

31-hour comparison between the Indicator and the Expert Advisor on XAUUSD using a 1,000 USD account.



I would like to share the results of a recent XAUUSD test comparing my trading indicator with its Expert Advisor (EA).

Test Conditions:

Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD

Test Duration: 31 hours

Same market conditions and the same trading instrument

Results:

Indicator: +270 USD

Expert Advisor (EA): +100 USD

Based on these results, the EA achieved approximately 37% of the profit potential shown by the indicator.

This difference is completely normal. An indicator only generates trading signals, while an EA must execute trades under real market conditions and take into account many additional factors, including:

Spread

Trade execution

Risk management

Entry and exit filters

Real market conditions and execution delays (slippage)

For this reason, the theoretical results of an indicator should not be expected to match the real trading performance of an EA exactly.

In this test, the EA generated approximately 10% profit on a 1,000 USD account within 31 hours. If the same performance were maintained consistently, a simple mathematical projection would estimate a monthly profit of around 2,300 USD. However, this is only a statistical projection and does not guarantee future results. Market conditions change continuously, so actual performance may differ.

I will continue testing and optimizing the EA with the goal of bringing its performance even closer to the indicator's potential. I will continue sharing new updates and test results as development progresses.

Thank you for following the project, and I wish everyone successful trading!

If you have any suggestions, feedback, or questions about this Expert Advisor, feel free to contact me directly through MQL5. I appreciate your ideas and will continue improving the EA based on user feedback.

