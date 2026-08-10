Massive 50 Percent OFF Sale: Upgrade Your Trading Tools Today

Hello Traders,





To celebrate the 81st Indonesian Independence Day, I am thrilled to announce a huge 50 percent discount on all my Indicators and Expert Advisors on MQL5! As shown in the attached Promo indepandence Day.png, this is a special promotion from TradingLabs ID to help you elevate your trading game.

Please note that due to MQL5 marketplace rules, the absolute minimum price for any discounted product is set at 30 USD. This is the lowest possible price, making it the perfect time to grab the premium tools you have been watching.

Here is what you can find in my store to improve your trading:

Advanced ICT and SMC Indicators If you trade using Smart Money Concepts or ICT methodologies, my indicators are built to make your charting effortless and accurate. I offer an All-In-One SMC and ICT suite, along with highly specialized indicators for FVG, CISD, Market Structure, Supply and Demand, and MSNR. These tools will automatically map out the complex concepts on your charts, saving you hours of screen time and drastically improving your entry precision.

Safe and Reliable Trading EAs Are you tired of blowing accounts with risky strategies? I offer a highly popular Single Entry EA that strictly uses NO grid, NO martingale, and NO averaging. It focuses purely on precise entries and strict risk management. It is already being used by many traders who want peace of mind and long-term consistency.

Powerful Utility EAs Manage your trades like a true professional with my EA Trade Assistant, designed to calculate lots, manage risk, and execute trades flawlessly. Additionally, if you manage multiple accounts, my advanced EA Copy Trade is the perfect solution. It perfectly copies trades from MT5 to MT5, and even from MT5 to MT4, working seamlessly across entirely different brokers.

Do not miss this huge opportunity. This promotional price is strictly valid only until the end of this month, August 2026. Once the month ends, prices will return to normal.

Visit my seller page right now to secure your premium tools before the sale expires: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller

Trade smarter, manage your risk, and see you on the profitable side!