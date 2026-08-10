MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper — Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection — Article #28

One of the new improvements introduced in MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.90 is the Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection.

This feature adds an additional capital-protection layer to the EA's adaptive lot-sizing system.

The EA already calculates a position according to the configured risk model. Before sending the order, however, the EA must also consider current account capital, Free Margin, portfolio exposure, broker margin requirements, Per-EA capital allocation, and projected Margin Level.

When necessary, the adaptive engine reduces the initial lot until a broker-valid lot satisfies the existing capital-protection rules.

The new protection checks whether that reduction has become excessive.

New v1.90 Inputs

input bool Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true ; // Block Trades with Excessive Adaptive Lot Reduction input double Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 50.0 ; // Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Allowed (%)

Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter enables or disables this additional protection.

Inp_MaxLotReductionPct defines the maximum percentage reduction allowed from the initial adaptive lot.

How Does It Work?

The EA compares the initial adaptive lot with the final safe lot.

Example:

InitialLot = 0.32 FinalLot = 0.20

The reduction is:

(0.32 - 0.20) / 0.32 × 100 = 37.50%

If the configured maximum is 50%, the trade remains eligible.

Another example:

InitialLot = 0.32 FinalLot = 0.12

The reduction is:

(0.32 - 0.12) / 0.32 × 100 = 62.50%

With a maximum allowed reduction of 50%:

62.50% > 50.00%

The EA blocks the trade.

The journal reports:

Trade blocked | Reason=EXCESSIVE_LOT_REDUCTION | InitialLot=0.32 | FinalLot=0.12 | Reduction=62.50% | Allowed=50.00%

Why Is This Protection Important?

The adaptive lot engine is designed to find a smaller safe position rather than immediately reject an oversized risk-based lot.

The process is:

Risk-Based Lot ↓ Free Margin Reserve ↓ Per-EA Capital Allocation ↓ Broker Margin Calculation ↓ Projected Margin Level ↓ Adaptive Lot Reduction ↓ Maximum Reduction Check ↓ Final Execution

Therefore, a trade can have a valid entry signal but still be rejected because the final position would be substantially smaller than the originally calculated position.

This protection gives the trader control over how much deviation from the calculated position size is acceptable.

Existing Capital Protection Remains Active

Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection does not replace the existing capital safeguards.

The EA continues to respect:

Free Margin Reserve

Per-EA Tradable Equity Limit

Broker-required margin

Broker volume rules

Minimum Margin Level

Existing portfolio margin conditions

The new feature is an additional protection layer.

Multi-Symbol Portfolio Protection

This feature is particularly useful when several EA instances are operating on the same account.

Existing positions can consume margin and reduce the capital available for a new position. The adaptive engine may therefore need to reduce the new lot.

For example:

InitialLot = 0.32 FinalLot = 0.12 Reduction = 62.50% Allowed = 50.00%

The trade is blocked because the required reduction exceeds the user's configured tolerance.

This does not mean that the trading signal was invalid. It means that the capital conditions did not permit a position sufficiently close to the originally calculated size.

Configuration Examples

Conservative

Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true ; Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 25.0 ;

Balanced

Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true ; Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 50.0 ;

Flexible

Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true ; Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 75.0 ;

Disabled

Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = false ;

When disabled, the existing adaptive capital and margin protections continue operating normally.

Maximum Lot Cap vs Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction

These are different protections.

A Maximum Lot Cap limits the absolute lot size.

Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection limits how far the final lot may be reduced from the calculated initial lot.

For example:

InitialLot = 0.32 FinalLot = 0.12 Reduction = 62.50%

The new protection evaluates the percentage deviation, not simply the final lot size.

Best Practice

A lower reduction percentage provides stricter control over deviation from the calculated position.

A higher percentage provides greater flexibility when portfolio or broker conditions temporarily restrict available capital.

The setting should therefore be considered a capital-management parameter, not an entry-signal parameter.

Conclusion

Maximum Adaptive Lot Reduction Protection is a new v1.90 capital-management feature that provides an additional safety boundary around the EA's adaptive position sizing.

The EA first attempts to find a broker-valid position that satisfies its existing capital and margin protections.

The new protection then asks:

Has the final position been reduced too far from the originally calculated position size?

With:

input bool Inp_UseMaxLotReductionFilter = true ; input double Inp_MaxLotReductionPct = 50.0 ;

the trader controls the maximum acceptable adaptive reduction.

This adds another layer of disciplined position management to MSX AI Multi Symbol Scalper v1.90 while preserving the existing risk and portfolio-protection architecture.

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