Beyond Backtests: Building Robust Expert Advisors for Gold and Bitcoin

BUILT FOR THE MARKET, NOT ADAPTED TO IT

Gold and Bitcoin are fundamentally different markets. Volatility, liquidity, trading hours, costs, price behavior, and risk dynamics are not the same.

For this reason, a single generic strategy is not simply adapted to different assets.



Each Expert Advisor is developed independently, taking into account the specific characteristics of the market it was designed to trade.

During the research and development process, large volumes of historical market data are analyzed across different market regimes, periods of higher and lower volatility, and different trading conditions.

Strategies undergo systematic backtesting, risk analysis, and behavioral evaluation before being incorporated into the final system.

Our objective is not to develop a robot that simply produces an attractive historical equity curve. The goal is to build specialized systems with clearly defined trading logic, position management, and risk control mechanisms.

BEYOND HISTORICAL OPTIMIZATION

One of the greatest challenges in developing algorithmic trading systems is overfitting, also known as excessive optimization to historical data.

An algorithm can be repeatedly adjusted until it produces extraordinary historical results while, at the same time, becoming excessively dependent on the specific market conditions that existed during that period.

A perfect historical equity curve does not necessarily mean a robust trading system.

The greater the dependence on specific combinations of parameters, periods, or historical conditions, the more difficult it may be for the system to perform when it encounters a market environment different from the one used during its development.

For this reason, our development philosophy is not focused on maximizing backtest performance at any cost.

We seek to develop and test trading logic for reasonably stable behavior across different historical periods, volatility regimes, and testing conditions, while reducing excessive dependence on specific conditions from the past.

Historical data is used as an environment for research, development, and validation — not as a guarantee of future market behavior.

No algorithm can know in advance every market condition it will encounter in the future. For this reason, robustness, risk control, and the ability to operate outside the sample used during development are important aspects of our methodology.

This philosophy resulted in two independent trading systems.

ARINNITI GOLD

XAUUSD • H1 • NO GRID • NO MARTINGALE

Arinniti Gold is a premium Expert Advisor developed specifically for automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

Its trading logic was built around the specific characteristics of the Gold market, with both buy and sell operations, dynamic position management, and risk control mechanisms.

KEY FEATURES

— Developed exclusively for XAUUSD

— Automated buy and sell operations

— H1 timeframe

— Proprietary trading logic

— Individual protective Stop Loss registered on the broker’s server

— Profit protection and dynamic position management

— Internal limit on simultaneous positions

— Spread filter

— Optional news filter using the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar

— Professional integrated information dashboard

— No Grid

— No Martingale

The system was developed with a focus on systematic execution, exposure control, and risk management, without using progressive lot multiplication to recover previous losses.

REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE

In addition to historical testing, Arinniti Gold’s performance can be monitored through a public MQL5 Signal running on a real trading account.

This makes it possible to observe not only historical results but also the system’s behavior under real execution conditions.

→ OFFICIAL ARINNITI GOLD LIVE SIGNAL

INDEPENDENT TESTING

The official Demo version is available through the MQL5 Market and can be tested using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

There is no need to rely solely on charts or results presented by the developer: interested users can perform their own backtests and independently evaluate the system’s behavior.

→ ARINNITI GOLD ON MQL5 MARKET

VARUNNA BTC

BTCUSD • H1 • NO GRID • NO MARTINGALE

Varunna BTC is a premium Expert Advisor developed exclusively for automated Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5.

Bitcoin has very different volatility, liquidity, and price dynamics compared with Gold. For this reason, Varunna BTC is not an adaptation of Arinniti Gold and does not use the same trading logic.

It is an independent system developed specifically for BTCUSD.

KEY FEATURES

— Developed exclusively for BTCUSD

— H1 timeframe

— Automated buy and sell operations

— Automatic position sizing

— Dynamic trade management

— Capital and risk monitoring

— Position protection mechanisms

— Professional integrated information dashboard

— Support for broker symbol prefixes and suffixes

— No Grid

— No Martingale

— Does not progressively increase risk after a loss

The objective is to maintain a defined risk structure without relying on recovery grids or progressively increasing exposure to compensate for previous trades.

REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE

In addition to historical testing, Varunna BTC’s performance can be monitored through a public MQL5 Signal running on a real trading account.

This makes it possible to observe not only historical results but also the system’s behavior under real execution conditions.

→ OFFICIAL VARUNNA BTC LIVE SIGNAL

INDEPENDENT TESTING

As with Arinniti Gold, the official Varunna BTC Demo can be downloaded directly through the MQL5 Market and independently tested using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

→ VARUNNA BTC ON MQL5 MARKET

TWO MARKETS, TWO STRATEGIES

Arinniti Gold and Varunna BTC share the same development principles: systematic execution, risk control, quantitative research, and a focus on robustness.

However, they do not share the same trading strategy.

The objective is not to create a single trading logic and commercialize it across multiple symbols.

Arinniti Gold was developed around the characteristics of XAUUSD.

Varunna BTC was developed around the characteristics of BTCUSD.

This separation allows each system to be researched, tested, and configured according to the specific characteristics of the market in which it will actually operate.

A BACKTEST IS A TOOL, NOT A PROMISE

Historical results are fundamental to the development of quantitative trading systems, but they must be interpreted correctly.

A backtest makes it possible to study behavior, risk, stability, and the response of a strategy under different historical market conditions. It cannot tell us exactly how the market will behave in the future.

OUR SYSTEMS

ARINNITI GOLD

Gold (XAUUSD) • MetaTrader 5 • H1

→ View on MQL5 Market

VARUNNA BTC

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) • MetaTrader 5 • H1

→ View on MQL5 Market

RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other leveraged financial products involves a high level of risk and may result in the partial or total loss of invested capital.

Backtests, simulations, historical results, and real-account performance do not guarantee future results.

Expert Advisors automate trading rules but do not eliminate the risks inherent in financial markets.



