Chart Patterns & IQ FX Gann Levels

Ever notice how chart patterns become much easier to trust when they align with a mathematically calculated price level?



That's exactly what happened on today's NZDUSD and USDJPY charts.

A classic Head & Shoulders (in NZDUSD) and an Inverse Head & Shoulders (in USDJPY) formed naturally, and their projected targets aligned beautifully with the pre-plotted IQ FX Gann Levels.









Instead of guessing where to take profit or questioning whether the breakout would hold, the Gann levels provided an extra layer of confidence by highlighting where price was most likely to react.

To strengthen the setup even further, Hydra Trend Rider confirmed the breakout with its AI-powered entry signal and trend wave, helping you filter out uncertainty and stay with the move.

No indicator should replace your strategy—but the right tools can strengthen it.

IQ FX Gann Levels helps you understand where the price is likely to react, while Hydra Trend Rider helps confirm when momentum is on your side. That's a combination every serious trader should have before risking capital.

Plan the trade. Wait for confirmation. Then execute with confidence - not emotion.

🔥 IQ FX Gann Levels - W.D.Gann's Square of 9 Intraday Trading Tool:

🔗 Download Links: MT4 | MT5

🗒 Indicator Manual





🔥 Hydra Trend Rider - AI-Powered Trend Indicator:

🔗





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Disclaimer:

• Trading involves financial risk. Know all the risks before investing. Read all the Terms & conditions of each of the product pages before purchasing indicators.

• Our products are available only on mql5.com.

• We never contact anyone or sell our products privately.

• We do not provide any personal trading advice.

• We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website. The strategies and trade ideas outlined in this section are provided solely for educational purposes to demonstrate potential uses of the IQ FX Gann Levels indicator. They do not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. All trading decisions should be made independently by the trader after evaluating their own risk tolerance and market conditions. Intraquotes and the product developer will not be responsible for any losses incurred while using this indicator or applying these strategies.

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RISK DISCLOSURE

T rading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is designed as a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses, which could exceed your initial investment. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Users are encouraged to fully understand the risks and seek independent financial advice if needed. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user's discretion and responsibility.







