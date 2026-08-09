Backtest vs. Live: Why the Numbers Never Match Exactly

Every EA developer has heard the question: "Why doesn't my live account look like the backtest?" It's one of the most common sources of frustration in algorithmic trading — and one of the most misunderstood. A gap between backtest and live results doesn't automatically mean something is broken. More often, it means the backtest and live environment were never measuring quite the same thing to begin with.

Here's what actually causes the gap, and how to tell a normal one from a real problem.

1. Tick Simulation Isn't the Same as Real Market Ticks

Strategy Tester reconstructs price movement using historical tick or bar data, then simulates how price "would have" moved between them. Even with 100% real ticks, this is still a reconstruction — it can't fully capture the exact sequence of quotes a live account would have seen, especially on a fast-moving instrument like XAUUSD.

This matters most for strategies with tight entry logic or trailing stops, where the precise path price takes — not just the start and end point — determines whether a trade triggers, gets stopped out, or hits target. Two platforms tested on the "same" historical period can produce meaningfully different results purely from how each one models the ticks in between.

2. Spread and Execution Differ by Broker

A backtest typically runs on either a fixed spread assumption or historical spread data from one broker's feed. Live trading runs on whatever spread your actual broker is quoting at that exact moment — which varies by liquidity provider, account type, and time of day.

For a strategy that trades gold, this isn't a minor rounding error. XAUUSD spreads can shift noticeably between brokers and widen sharply around news events. A few points of spread difference, multiplied across dozens or hundreds of trades, adds up to a real divergence in Profit Factor and net return — without any change to the underlying strategy logic.

3. Latency and Slippage Are Invisible in a Backtest

Backtests generally assume instant execution at the intended price. Live trading doesn't work that way — there's a small but real delay between signal generation, order transmission, and broker execution. During that window, price can move, and the fill you get may differ from the fill the backtest assumed.

This is usually small under normal conditions, but it grows during volatile periods or on brokers with slower execution infrastructure. It's one of the more common, and most overlooked, sources of live underperformance relative to a clean backtest.

4. Server Clock Offsets Can Distort Comparisons

This one is easy to miss entirely: if you're comparing trade logs across two platforms or two brokers, a server clock offset of even a couple of hours can make trades line up incorrectly when you're trying to match backtest activity to live activity. What looks like "the EA entered a different trade" can sometimes just be a timestamp mismatch — the same trade, logged against a different clock.

When comparing logs, checking the actual server time offset before drawing conclusions can save a lot of misdiagnosis.

5. Some "Perfect" Backtests Aren't Real

Everything above assumes an honest backtest — one built on genuine historical data with no manipulation. Unfortunately, that's not always the case. Some EA sellers substitute or alter the historical data feeding the Strategy Tester so the equity curve looks unrealistically smooth: no meaningful drawdown, no losing streaks, near-100% win rates that no live strategy could realistically sustain on an instrument like XAUUSD.

A backtest is only as trustworthy as the data behind it. A few signs it's worth being skeptical of:

An equity curve that's suspiciously smooth , with none of the volatility you'd expect from real market conditions over the tested period.

, with none of the volatility you'd expect from real market conditions over the tested period. No corroborating live signal. If a developer only ever shows backtest results and never a live, independently verifiable track record, that's a gap worth asking about.

If a developer only ever shows backtest results and never a live, independently verifiable track record, that's a gap worth asking about. Metrics that look too good relative to the strategy type. A martingale or grid system claiming near-zero drawdown, for example, doesn't match how that kind of strategy actually behaves under stress.

The only real safeguard as a buyer is checking whether backtest claims are backed by a live, verified signal history you can inspect independently — not just a chart the seller provides.

6. How to Tell a Normal Gap From a Real Problem

A small, consistent gap between backtest and live performance is expected — it reflects the realities above, not necessarily a flaw in the strategy. What's worth investigating further:

A gap that's large and one-directional (live consistently and significantly worse, not just noisier) suggests something structural — spread sensitivity, execution speed, or a logic difference between platform versions.

(live consistently and significantly worse, not just noisier) suggests something structural — spread sensitivity, execution speed, or a logic difference between platform versions. A gap that grows during high-volatility periods points toward slippage or execution latency rather than strategy design.

points toward slippage or execution latency rather than strategy design. Trade counts that don't roughly match over the same period, even after accounting for timestamp offsets, is worth a closer look at whether the same logic is actually running on both sides.

The goal isn't a perfect match — it's understanding why the numbers differ, so you can judge whether a strategy's live behavior is consistent with what it was designed to do.

This is part of why we publish live, verified signals for both Fortune EA and Fortress EA rather than relying on backtest figures alone — it's the only way to actually see how a strategy performs under real execution conditions, not just simulated ones.

Backtest results reflect Strategy Tester simulations and do not represent actual trading. Live signal results are verified but do not guarantee future performance. Always compare an EA's live track record against its backtest claims before trading.