WEEKLY DIGEST 2015, February 15 - 22 for Scalping Trading: Short Term Forex Trading Strategy and Scalping vs Swing Trading

"Learning how to trade profitably requires you to learn and master a few forex trading systems. The key to trading is becoming a master of a few trading strategies. Forex trading systems are important as they will provide you with structure, a set of rules and a plan to follow. This book will teach you some of the different types of forex scalping trading strategies and help you how to identify what makes the best forex trading system."

The strategy of scalping targets minor changes in the intra-day stock price movement to build up profits by frequent entry and exit throughout the trading session. It is sometimes seen as a subtype of the day trading technique; scalping involves multiple trades but with a very short holding period, few seconds to minutes. Since the positions are held for a very short period, the gains on a particular trade (or profits per trade) are small and thus scalpers indulge in numerous trades (even in hundreds during the day) to build up the profit. The limited time exposure to the market reduces the risk for the scalper.

Advantages:

1. Scalping involves fairly low risk as the losses are low.

2. Scalping opportunities are plentiful, throughout the day.

3. Scalping allows for diversity in markets, trading in several different markets at once.

4. Scalping can be profitable even if you trade only a small amount each day.

5. Over time, profits add up and can reach great value.

Disadvantages:

1. Scalping requires that a trader be very attentive and enter and exit trades rapidly.

2. In scalping emotions must be ignored as they can get in the way of making sensible, logical decisions.

3. A trader must be able to deal with a lot of pressure when using scalping strategy.



