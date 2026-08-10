Gold Breakout V1 – How to Choose the Right Profile
In my previous post I introduced Gold Breakout V1, a clean XAUUSD breakout straddle EA with hard stops and no martingale/grid logic.
Today I want to explain the 5 trading profiles in detail so you can choose the one that fits your style and risk tolerance.
1. Rapid (Default)
- Tight Stop Loss
- Trailing stop is the main exit
- Short pause between trades
- Best for active sessions and traders who want more frequent opportunities
This is the most “active” style. It aims to catch the initial breakout move and lock profit quickly with the trailing stop.
2. Guarded
- Same Stop Loss and trailing settings as Rapid
- Longer cooldown after a trade closes
- More selective – fewer trades
Use this if you prefer quality over quantity and want the EA to wait longer before arming the next straddle.
3. Extended Target
- Fixed Take Profit
- No trailing stop
- Same risk as Rapid
This profile lets the trade run all the way to the target. Good if you believe gold often continues strongly after a clean breakout.
4. Position
- Wider Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Higher trailing start and distance
- Longer pause between trades
Designed for fewer but larger moves. Suitable for traders who prefer lower frequency and are comfortable with wider stops.
5. Manual
Full control. You set:
- Take Profit (points)
- Stop Loss (points)
- Trail Start
- Trail Distance
- Pause after close
Use this when you want to fine-tune the EA to your own risk rules or broker conditions.
Quick Recommendation
|Your Style
|Recommended Profile
|Want more trades
|Rapid
|Prefer fewer, cleaner trades
|Guarded
|Like fixed targets
|Extended Target
|Prefer bigger moves
|Position
|Want full control
|Manual
Important Notes
- All profiles keep a hard Stop Loss on every order.
- Only one position is allowed at a time.
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging.
- Always test the profile on your broker’s data (especially spread and stop level) before going live.
You can read the full overview of the EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773794
Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189277
If you have questions about any profile or want me to explain the swing detection logic next, leave a comment.
Happy trading!