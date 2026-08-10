Gold Breakout V1 – How to Choose the Right Profile





In my previous post I introduced Gold Breakout V1, a clean XAUUSD breakout straddle EA with hard stops and no martingale/grid logic.

Today I want to explain the 5 trading profiles in detail so you can choose the one that fits your style and risk tolerance.

1. Rapid (Default)

Tight Stop Loss

Trailing stop is the main exit

Short pause between trades

Best for active sessions and traders who want more frequent opportunities

This is the most “active” style. It aims to catch the initial breakout move and lock profit quickly with the trailing stop.

2. Guarded

Same Stop Loss and trailing settings as Rapid

Longer cooldown after a trade closes

More selective – fewer trades

Use this if you prefer quality over quantity and want the EA to wait longer before arming the next straddle.

3. Extended Target

Fixed Take Profit

No trailing stop

Same risk as Rapid

This profile lets the trade run all the way to the target. Good if you believe gold often continues strongly after a clean breakout.

4. Position

Wider Stop Loss and Take Profit

Higher trailing start and distance

Longer pause between trades

Designed for fewer but larger moves. Suitable for traders who prefer lower frequency and are comfortable with wider stops.

5. Manual

Full control. You set:

Take Profit (points)

Stop Loss (points)

Trail Start

Trail Distance

Pause after close

Use this when you want to fine-tune the EA to your own risk rules or broker conditions.

Quick Recommendation

Your Style Recommended Profile Want more trades Rapid Prefer fewer, cleaner trades Guarded Like fixed targets Extended Target Prefer bigger moves Position Want full control Manual

Important Notes

All profiles keep a hard Stop Loss on every order.

on every order. Only one position is allowed at a time.

is allowed at a time. No grid, no martingale, no averaging.

Always test the profile on your broker’s data (especially spread and stop level) before going live.

You can read the full overview of the EA here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773794

Product page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/189277

If you have questions about any profile or want me to explain the swing detection logic next, leave a comment.

Happy trading!