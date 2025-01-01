Expression Operator

Any expression followed by a semicolon (;) is the operator. Here are some examples of expression operators.

Assignment Operator

Identifier = expression;

x=3;

y=x=3;

bool equal=(x==y);

Assignment operator can be used many times in an expression. In this case, the expression is processed from right to left.

Function Calling Operator

Function_name (argument1,..., argumentN);

FileClose(file);

Empty Operator

Consists only of a semicolon (;) and is used to denote an empty body of a control operator.

