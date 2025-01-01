MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsOperatorsExpression Operator
- Compound Operator
- Expression Operator
- Return Operator
- Conditional Operator if-else
- Ternary Operator ?:
- Switch Operator
- Loop Operator while
- Loop Operator for
- Loop Operator do while
- Break Operator
- Continue Operator
- Matrix product operator
- Object Create Operator new
- Object Delete Operator delete
Expression Operator
Any expression followed by a semicolon (;) is the operator. Here are some examples of expression operators.
Assignment Operator
Identifier = expression;
|
x=3;
Assignment operator can be used many times in an expression. In this case, the expression is processed from right to left.
Function Calling Operator
Function_name (argument1,..., argumentN);
|
FileClose(file);
Empty Operator
Consists only of a semicolon (;) and is used to denote an empty body of a control operator.
