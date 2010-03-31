The Drawing Styles in MQL5

Introduction

There are 6 drawing styles in MQL4. And there are 18 drawing styles in MQL5. Therefore, it may be worth writing an article to introduce MQL5's drawing styles.

Drawing Styles

In this article we will consider the details of drawing styles in MQL5. In addition, we will create an indicator to demonstrate how to use these drawing styles, and refine the plotting.

In MQL4, there isn't Plot concept, but the first parameter of SetIndexStyle() function, Line index, is equivalent to Plot index.

void SetIndexStyle( int index, int type, int style=EMPTY, int width=EMPTY, color clr= CLR_NONE )

In MQL4 there are only 6 drawing styles, in addition to DRAW_ZIGZAG need two buffers, the other 5 drawing styles need only one buffer.

Therefore, in MQL4, the first parameter of SetIndexStyle() function can easily be understood as the buffer index. It is no problem if you don't use DRAW_ZIGZAG. By the way, have you seen MQL4 indicators implemented with DRAW_ZIGZAG? I haven't seen. (ZigZag.mq4 is implemented with DRAW_SECTION).

Let's compare drawing styles in MQL4 and MQL5:





Table 1. List of drawing styles in MQL4 and MQL5

What do you see? In MQL5 new 12 drawing styles has been added, and there are 8 new drawing styles with a color buffer. It can't be used vaguely as before, the concept of Line index is too easily confused.

Therefore, MQL5 gives you a Plot, it's equivalent to Line in MQL4, that you can draw in the indicator window.

You can draw not only the line in MQL5, so the name is more accurate with the Plot.

Buffer-Pattern

Here we define the concept of Buffer-Pattern. The Buffer-Pattern of a drawing style is that it needs Buffer number, type and arrangement.

We can represent the Buffer-Pattern of drawing style with a string, letter D for DataBuffer, letter C for ColorBuffer, from left to right correspond to the index number from small to large.

So, the Buffer-Pattern of MQL5 drawing styles is presented in the following table:





Table 2. Buffer-Patterns for drawing styles in MQL5

If you have multiple Plots in your indicators, then the Buffer-Pattern of the indicators is arrangement in order of these Plots' Buffer-Pattern, the index of Buffer should be in ascending order when call SetIndexBuffer().

If you used some auxiliary buffers to save the temporary data that is required by calculation, then these auxiliary buffers should be bound with SetIndexBuffer(), and placed after all buffer that can be displayed.

Otherwise ...

I published an Indicator, DemoBufferPattern, to demo buffer-pattern. Try it youself.

The indicator DemoDrawType

Let's consider the indicator DemoDrawType.

Figure 1. Indicator input parameters





Figure 2. Indicator input parameters (continue)

It allows you to select any drawing style from the "Inputs" tab, and set the various properties of Plot.





Figure 3. Drawing styles list

Therefore, we need to define an input variable for each attribute, and to implement a function to check the reasonableness of these variables.

Because the input variables can not be modified in the program, it also need to define a set of global variables to hold the checked input variable value.

input ENUM_DRAW_TYPE InpDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input bool InpShowData = true; input uchar InpArrow = 159 ; input int InpArrowShift = - 10 ; input int InpDrawBegin = 10 ; input int InpShift = 10 ; input int InpLineWidth = 1 ; input int InpColorNum = 60 ; input color InpPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; input double InpEmptyValue = 0.0 ; input string InpLabel = "Value" ; input bool InpTestEmptyValue = false; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE iDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE iLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; bool bShowData = true; uchar uArrow = 181 ; int iArrowShift = - 10 ; int iDrawBegin = 10 ; int iShift = 10 ; int iLineWidth = 1 ; int iColorNum = 60 ; color iPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; string sLabel = "" ; bool bTestEmptyValue = false; double dEmptyValue = EMPTY_VALUE ; bool checkInput() { if (InpDrawType< DRAW_NONE || InpDrawType> DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ) return (false); else iDrawType = InpDrawType; if (InpLineStyle< STYLE_SOLID || InpLineStyle> STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ) return (false); else iLineStyle = InpLineStyle; bShowData = InpShowData; uArrow = InpArrow; iArrowShift = InpArrowShift; iDrawBegin = InpDrawBegin; iShift = InpShift; iLineWidth = InpLineWidth; iColorNum = InpColorNum; iPlotColor = InpPlotColor; dEmptyValue = InpEmptyValue; sLabel = InpLabel; bTestEmptyValue = InpTestEmptyValue; return (true); }

The examples of all 18 drawing styles are presented at figures 4-21:

Figure 4. Example of drawing style DRAW_NONE



Figure 5. Example of drawing style DRAW_LINE

Figure 6. Example of drawing style DRAW_HISTOGRAM

Figure 7. Example of drawing style DRAW_ARROW

Figure 8. Example of drawing style DRAW_SECTION

Figure 9. Example of drawing style DRAW_HISTOGRAM2

Figure 10. Example of drawing style DRAW_FILLING

Figure 11. Example of drawing style DRAW_ZIGZAG

Figure 12. Example of drawing style DRAW_BARS

Figure 13. Example of drawing style DRAW_CANDLES

Figure 14. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_LINE

Figure 15. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM

Figure 16. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_ARROW

Figure 17. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_SECTION

Figure 18. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2

Figure 19. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

Figure 20. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_BARS

Figure 21. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

How To Approach Empty Value

The different drawing styles show the different charts, so they require the different Buffer-Patterns.

Besides the different Buffer-Patterns, the biggest difference between the drawing-styles is how it approaches the empty values.

So I added an input parameter, that allows you to insert an empty value. Because the aim of this indicator is to demonstrate DrawType, therefore, simply a time to set up part of the null value.

Based on the difference of approach the empty values, all drawing styles can be divided into three categories:





Table 3. Drawing styles divided by categories



The examples presented at figures 22-29.

Figure 22. Example of drawing style DRAW_LINE (with empty values)



Figure 23. Example of drawing style DRAW_SECTION (with empty values)

Figure 24. Example of drawing style DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 (with empty values)

Figure 25. Example of drawing style DRAW_BARS (with empty values)

Figure 26. Example of drawing style DRAW_FILLING (with empty values)

Figure 27. Example of drawing style DRAW_ZIGZAG (with empty values)

Figure 28. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_ARROW (with empty values)

Figure 29. Example of drawing style DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES (with empty values)

The full source code of the indicator:

#property copyright "2010, Loong@forum.mql4.com" #property link "http://login.mql5.com/en/users/Loong" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_buffers 5 struct SLoongDrawType { ENUM_DRAW_TYPE eDrawType; int iDrawType; int iNumBufferData; int iNumBufferColor; string sDrawType; string sDrawTypeDescription; }; const SLoongDrawType caDrawType[]= { { DRAW_NONE , 0 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_NONE" , "Not drawn" }, { DRAW_LINE , 1 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_LINE" , "Line" }, { DRAW_HISTOGRAM , 2 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_HISTOGRAM" , "Histogram from the zero line" }, { DRAW_ARROW , 3 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_ARROW" , "Drawing arrows" }, { DRAW_SECTION , 4 , 1 , 0 , "DRAW_SECTION" , "Section" }, { DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 , 5 , 2 , 0 , "DRAW_HISTOGRAM2" , "Histogram of the two indicator buffers" }, { DRAW_ZIGZAG , 6 , 2 , 0 , "DRAW_ZIGZAG" , "Style Zigzag allows vertical section on the bar" }, { DRAW_FILLING , 7 , 2 , 0 , "DRAW_FILLING" , "Color fill between the two levels" }, { DRAW_BARS , 8 , 4 , 0 , "DRAW_BARS" , "Display as a sequence of bars" }, { DRAW_CANDLES , 9 , 4 , 0 , "DRAW_CANDLES" , "Display as a sequence of candlesticks" }, { DRAW_COLOR_LINE , 10 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_LINE" , "Multicolored line" }, { DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM , 11 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM" , "Multicolored histogram from the zero line" }, { DRAW_COLOR_ARROW , 12 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_ARROW" , "Drawing multicolored arrows" }, { DRAW_COLOR_SECTION , 13 , 1 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_SECTION" , "Multicolored section" }, { DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 , 14 , 2 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2" , "Multicolored histogram of the two indicator buffers" }, { DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG , 15 , 2 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG" , "Multicolored ZigZag" }, { DRAW_COLOR_BARS , 16 , 4 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_BARS" , "Multicolored bars" }, { DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES , 17 , 4 , 1 , "DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES" , "Multicolored candlesticks" } }; input ENUM_DRAW_TYPE InpDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input bool InpShowData = true; input uchar InpArrow = 159 ; input int InpArrowShift = - 10 ; input int InpDrawBegin = 10 ; input int InpShift = 10 ; input int InpLineWidth = 1 ; input int InpColorNum = 60 ; input color InpPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; input double InpEmptyValue = 0.0 ; input string InpLabel = "Value" ; input bool InpTestEmptyValue = false; ENUM_DRAW_TYPE iDrawType = DRAW_LINE ; ENUM_LINE_STYLE iLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; bool bShowData = true; uchar uArrow = 181 ; int iArrowShift = - 10 ; int iDrawBegin = 10 ; int iShift = 10 ; int iLineWidth = 1 ; int iColorNum = 60 ; color iPlotColor = RoyalBlue ; string sLabel = "" ; bool bTestEmptyValue = false; double dEmptyValue = EMPTY_VALUE ; double DC[]; double D1[]; double D2[]; double D3[]; double D4[]; bool checkInput() { if (InpDrawType< DRAW_NONE || InpDrawType> DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES ) return (false); else iDrawType=InpDrawType; if (InpLineStyle< STYLE_SOLID || InpLineStyle> STYLE_DASHDOTDOT ) return (false); else iLineStyle=InpLineStyle; bShowData =InpShowData; uArrow=InpArrow; iArrowShift = InpArrowShift; iDrawBegin = InpDrawBegin; iShift = InpShift; iLineWidth = InpLineWidth; iColorNum = InpColorNum; iPlotColor = InpPlotColor; dEmptyValue=InpEmptyValue; sLabel=InpLabel; bTestEmptyValue=InpTestEmptyValue; return (true); } int ColorInc6section( int i, int iBase= 63 , int iI= 0xFF ) { int id = ( int ) MathFloor (( double )iBase/ 6.0 ); int ip = ( int ) MathFloor (( double )iI/id); int MA_Rinc= 0 ; int MA_Ginc= 0 ; int MA_Binc= 0 ; color iColor= 0 ; if (i<= 0 ) {iColor = iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 1 *id) {iColor = iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= ip; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 2 *id) {iColor = 257 *iI; MA_Rinc=-ip; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 3 *id) {iColor = 256 *iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= ip;} else if (i< 4 *id) {iColor = 65792 *iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc=-ip; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 5 *id) {iColor = 65536 *iI; MA_Rinc= ip; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} else if (i< 6 *id) {iColor = 65537 *iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc=-ip;} else {iColor = iI; MA_Rinc= 0 ; MA_Ginc= 0 ; MA_Binc= 0 ;} int iColorInc=(MA_Rinc+ 256 *MA_Ginc+ 65536 *MA_Binc); return iColor+iColorInc*(i%id); } void SetPlotColorIndexes( int plot_index) { int iIllumination= 0xFF ; PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES ,iColorNum); for ( int i= 0 ;i<iColorNum;i++) PlotIndexSetInteger (plot_index, PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,i,ColorInc6section(i,iColorNum,iIllumination)); } bool SetPlotProperties() { PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_TYPE ,iDrawType); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_STYLE ,iLineStyle); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,iShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHOW_DATA ,bShowData); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN ,iDrawBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_WIDTH ,iLineWidth); PlotIndexSetDouble ( 0 , PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE ,dEmptyValue); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,sLabel); switch (iDrawType) { case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW ,uArrow); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,iArrowShift); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_ARROW : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW ,uArrow); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT ,iArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_NONE : case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : case DRAW_SECTION : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : case DRAW_ZIGZAG : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_FILLING : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,D3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,D4, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,DC, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetPlotColorIndexes( 0 ); break ; case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,D1, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,D2, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,D3, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,D4, INDICATOR_DATA ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_LINE_COLOR ,iPlotColor); break ; } return (true); } int OnInit () { bool bInitBuffer=true; if (bInitBuffer) { ArrayInitialize (D1,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (D2,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (D3,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (D4,dEmptyValue); ArrayInitialize (DC,dEmptyValue); } checkInput(); SetPlotProperties(); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "DemoDrawType : " +caDrawType[iDrawType].sDrawType); return ( 0 ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int i= 0 ; if (i<prev_calculated) i=prev_calculated- 1 ; while (i<rates_total) { switch (iDrawType) { case DRAW_COLOR_LINE : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_LINE : case DRAW_NONE : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=high[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; } else D1[i]=close[i]; break ; case DRAW_COLOR_SECTION : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_SECTION : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=close[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; } else D1[i]=close[i]; break ; case DRAW_FILLING : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 ) { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } else { D1[i]=dEmptyValue; D2[i]=dEmptyValue; } } else { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_ZIGZAG : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=high[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; if (i% 5 == 4 )D2[i]=low[i]; else D2[i]=dEmptyValue; } else { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_ARROW : case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_ARROW : case DRAW_HISTOGRAM : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 )D1[i]=close[i]; else D1[i]=dEmptyValue; } else { D1[i]=close[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 ) { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } else { D1[i]=dEmptyValue; D2[i]=dEmptyValue; } } else { D1[i]=high[i]; D2[i]=low[i]; } break ; case DRAW_COLOR_BARS : case DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES : DC[i]=( double )(i%iColorNum); case DRAW_BARS : case DRAW_CANDLES : if (bTestEmptyValue) { if (i% 5 == 1 ) { D1[i]=open[i]; D2[i]=high[i]; D3[i]=low[i]; D4[i]=close[i]; } else { D1[i]=dEmptyValue; D2[i]=dEmptyValue; D3[i]=dEmptyValue; D4[i]=dEmptyValue; } } else { D1[i]=open[i]; D2[i]=high[i]; D3[i]=low[i]; D4[i]=close[i]; } break ; } i++; } return (rates_total); }

Answers Prepared Before Your Questions

Q: It doesn't plot anything.

A: The purpose of this indicator is to make you can test all the drawing styles without writing of code, so if you will enter the wrong parameters, it will not plot, and must not make a fuss.

Q: The caDrawType[] seems useless, it only used to take the name string of DrawType?

A: Ok, I admit, this is my lazy elsewhere copy the past. caDrawType[] in some cases very useful, but we will consider it in the next article.

Conclusion

You can draw anything you wanted to draw.

May the Code be with you.