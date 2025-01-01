DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceLanguage BasicsOperatorsCompound Operator 

Compound Operator

A compound operator (a block) consists of one or more operators of any type, enclosed in braces {}. The closing brace must not be followed by a semicolon (;).

Example:

if(x==0)
  {
   Print("invalid position x = ",x);
   return;
  }

See also

Initialization of Variables, Visibility Scope and Lifetime of Variables, Creating and Deleting Objects