- Compound Operator
- Expression Operator
- Return Operator
- Conditional Operator if-else
- Ternary Operator ?:
- Switch Operator
- Loop Operator while
- Loop Operator for
- Loop Operator do while
- Break Operator
- Continue Operator
- Matrix product operator
- Object Create Operator new
- Object Delete Operator delete
Compound Operator
A compound operator (a block) consists of one or more operators of any type, enclosed in braces {}. The closing brace must not be followed by a semicolon (;).
Example:
if(x==0)
