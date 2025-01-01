DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceCustom IndicatorsConnection between Indicator Properties and Functions 

Connection between Indicator Properties and Corresponding Functions

Every custom indicator has numerous properties, some of which are obligatory and are always positioned at the beginning of description. They are the following properties:

  • indication of a window to plot the indicator – indicator_separate_window or indicator_chart_window;
  • number of indicator buffers – indicator_buffers;
  • number of plots of the indicator – indicator_plots.

Also there are other properties that can be set both through preprocessor directives and through functions intended for custom indicator creation. These properties and corresponding functions are described in the following table.

Directives for properties of indicator subwindow

Functions of IndicatorSet...() type

Description of the adjusted property of the subwindow

indicator_height

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_INDICATOR_HEIGHT, nHeight)

The fixed value of the subwindow height

indicator_minimum

IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, dMaxValue)

Minimal value of the vertical axis

indicator_maximum

IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, dMinValue)

Maximal value of the vertical axis

indicator_levelN

IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, N-1, nLevelValue)

Vertical axis value for N level

no preprocessor directive

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT, N-1, sLevelName)

Name of a displayed level

indicator_levelcolor

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, N-1, nLevelColor)

Color of N level

indicator_levelwidth

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH, N-1, nLevelWidth)

Line width for N level

indicator_levelstyle

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, N-1, nLevelStyle)

Line style for N level

Directives for plotting properties

Functions of PlotIndexSet...() type

Description of the adjusted property of a plot

indicator_labelN

PlotIndexSetString(N-1,PLOT_LABEL,sLabel)

Short name of the number N plot. It is displayed in DataWindow and in the pop-up tooltip when pointing the mouse cursor over it

indicator_colorN

PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, nColor)

Line color for N plot

indicator_styleN

PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, nType)

Line style for N plot

indicator_typeN

PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, nType)

Line type for N plot

indicator_widthN

PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, nWidth)

Line width for N plot

Common indicator properties

Functions of IndicatorSet...() type

Description

no preprocessor directive

IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, sShortName)

Sets the convenient short name of the indicator that will be displayed in the list of indicators (opened in the terminal by pressing Ctrl+I).

no preprocessor directive

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, nDigits)

Sets required accuracy of display of indicator values - number of decimal places

no preprocessor directive

IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, nLevels)

Sets number of levels in the indicator window

indicator_applied_price

No function, the property can be set only by the preprocessor directive.

Default price type used for the indicator calculation. It is specified when necessary, only if OnCalculate() of the first type is used.

The property value can also be set from the dialog of indicator properties in the "Parameters" tab - "Apply to".

It should be noted that numeration of levels and plots in preprocessor terms starts with one, while numeration of the same properties at using functions starts with zero, i.e. the indicated value must be by 1 less than that indicated for #property.

There are several directives, for which there are no corresponding functions:

Directive

Description

indicator_chart_window

Indicator is displayed in the main window

indicator_separate_window

Indicator is displayed in a separate subwindow

indicator_buffers

Number of required indicator buffers

indicator_plots

Number of plots in the indicator