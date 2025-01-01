Connection between Indicator Properties and Corresponding Functions

Every custom indicator has numerous properties, some of which are obligatory and are always positioned at the beginning of description. They are the following properties:

indication of a window to plot the indicator – indicator_separate_window or indicator_chart_window;

number of indicator buffers – indicator_buffers;

number of plots of the indicator – indicator_plots.

Also there are other properties that can be set both through preprocessor directives and through functions intended for custom indicator creation. These properties and corresponding functions are described in the following table.

Directives for properties of indicator subwindow Functions of IndicatorSet...() type Description of the adjusted property of the subwindow indicator_height IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_INDICATOR_HEIGHT, nHeight) The fixed value of the subwindow height indicator_minimum IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM, dMaxValue) Minimal value of the vertical axis indicator_maximum IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM, dMinValue) Maximal value of the vertical axis indicator_levelN IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE, N-1, nLevelValue) Vertical axis value for N level no preprocessor directive IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_LEVELTEXT, N-1, sLevelName) Name of a displayed level indicator_levelcolor IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR, N-1, nLevelColor) Color of N level indicator_levelwidth IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELWIDTH, N-1, nLevelWidth) Line width for N level indicator_levelstyle IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE, N-1, nLevelStyle) Line style for N level Directives for plotting properties Functions of PlotIndexSet...() type Description of the adjusted property of a plot indicator_labelN PlotIndexSetString(N-1,PLOT_LABEL,sLabel) Short name of the number N plot. It is displayed in DataWindow and in the pop-up tooltip when pointing the mouse cursor over it indicator_colorN PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, nColor) Line color for N plot indicator_styleN PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, nType) Line style for N plot indicator_typeN PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_DRAW_TYPE, nType) Line type for N plot indicator_widthN PlotIndexSetInteger(N-1, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, nWidth) Line width for N plot Common indicator properties Functions of IndicatorSet...() type Description no preprocessor directive IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, sShortName) Sets the convenient short name of the indicator that will be displayed in the list of indicators (opened in the terminal by pressing Ctrl+I). no preprocessor directive IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, nDigits) Sets required accuracy of display of indicator values - number of decimal places no preprocessor directive IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS, nLevels) Sets number of levels in the indicator window indicator_applied_price No function, the property can be set only by the preprocessor directive. Default price type used for the indicator calculation. It is specified when necessary, only if OnCalculate() of the first type is used. The property value can also be set from the dialog of indicator properties in the "Parameters" tab - "Apply to".

It should be noted that numeration of levels and plots in preprocessor terms starts with one, while numeration of the same properties at using functions starts with zero, i.e. the indicated value must be by 1 less than that indicated for #property.

There are several directives, for which there are no corresponding functions: