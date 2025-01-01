- Expressions
- Arithmetic Operations
- Assignment Operations
- Operations of Relation
- Boolean Operations
- Bitwise Operations
- Other Operations
- Precedence Rules
Arithmetic Operations
Arithmetic operations include additive and multiplicative operations:
|
Sum of variables i = j + 2;
Increment and decrement operations are applied only to variables, they can't be applied to constants. The prefix increment (++i) and decrement (--k) are applied to the variable right before this variable is used in an expression.
Post-increment (i++) and post-decrement (k--) are applied to the variable right after this variable is used in an expression.
Important Notice
|
int i=5;
Computational problems may occur while moving the above expression from one programming environment to another one (for example, from Borland C++ to MQL5). In general, the order of computations depends on the compiler implementation. In practice, there are two ways to implement the post-decrement (post-increment):
- The post-decrement (post-increment) is applied to the variable after calculating the whole expression.
- The post-decrement (post-increment) is applied to the variable immediately at the operation.
Currently the first way of post-decrement (post-increment) calculation is implemented in MQL5. But even knowing this peculiarity, it is not recommended to experiment with its use.
Examples:
|
int a=3;
See also