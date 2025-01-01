Arithmetic Operations

Arithmetic operations include additive and multiplicative operations:

Sum of variables i = j + 2;

Difference of variables i = j - 3;

Changing the sign x = - x;

Product of variables z = 3 * x;

Division quotient i = j / 5;

Remainder of division minutes = time % 60;

Adding 1 to the variable value i++;

Adding 1 to the variable value ++i;

Subtracting 1 from the variable value k--;

Subtracting 1 from the variable value --k;

Increment and decrement operations are applied only to variables, they can't be applied to constants. The prefix increment (++i) and decrement (--k) are applied to the variable right before this variable is used in an expression.

Post-increment (i++) and post-decrement (k--) are applied to the variable right after this variable is used in an expression.

Important Notice

int i=5;

int k = i++ + ++i;

Computational problems may occur while moving the above expression from one programming environment to another one (for example, from Borland C++ to MQL5). In general, the order of computations depends on the compiler implementation. In practice, there are two ways to implement the post-decrement (post-increment):

The post-decrement (post-increment) is applied to the variable after calculating the whole expression. The post-decrement (post-increment) is applied to the variable immediately at the operation .

Currently the first way of post-decrement (post-increment) calculation is implemented in MQL5. But even knowing this peculiarity, it is not recommended to experiment with its use.

Examples:

int a=3;

a++; // valid expression

int b=(a++)*3; // invalid expression

